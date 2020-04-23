Dolphins ‘Locked-In’ on Preferred Quarterback After Dan Marino Gets Involved

There’s been plenty of chatter over the past 24-hours or so that Miami Dolphins could shock the NFL world and move into the top-three of tonight’s NFL Draft to select an offensive tackle.

However, by most accounts, Miami, who currently owns three first-rounders, would like to retain their fifth-overall selection which they would almost certainly use on finding their future franchise quarterback.

Now, according to Bleacher Reports Matt Miller, the Dolphins have “locked in” on their quarterback of choice with a little help from their owner, along with the best quarterback in franchise history.

Dolphins locked in on Justin Herbert after Stephen Ross [owner] and Dan Marino got involved.

Dolphins Gearing Up to Select Justin Herbert?

Matt Miller took to the Bleacher Report app on Thursday afternoon to unload a slew of draft rumors and the latest info regarding tonight’s first-round.

The latest buzz he’s hearing out of the 305 pertains to the quarterback position, and the Dolphins are locked-in on drafting one in the first round. However, that player is apparently not Tua Tagovailoa.

According to Miller, the Dolphins appear primed to select Oregon signal-caller Justin Herbert, after team owner Stephen Ross and franchise great Dan Marino stepped in to the scouting process.

Herbert’s Stock is Soaring

Justin Herbert was one of the more picked apart prospects in the draft class leading up until tonight’s first round of picks. However, he appears primed to end up on top after all is said and done.

Despite spotty play down the stretch in his Senior season at Oregon, and concerns over his accuracy, Herbert appears entrenched as a top-10 pick and it’s beginning to look more and likely that he’ll hear his name called within the first five picks.

Herbert has all the tools that an organization looks for in a franchise quarterback. Team that up with the fact that organizations are still evidently greatly concerned with Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history, and you see Herbert’s recent stock surge.

The Dolphins currently have Ryan Fitzpatrick pegged as their team’s starting quarterback entering 2020, while former top-10 draft pick Josh Rosen is still on the roster. Miami traded away a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick to acquire Rosen’s services during last year’s draft. However, he appears out of the team’s future plans when it comes to being a starting quarterback.

