NFL Draft Rumors: Eagles Discussing Trade with 49ers?

The 49ers are reportedly shopping the 13th overall pick and the Eagles might be interested.

Philadelphia has long been rumored to be in the mix to trade up for one of a stud receiver like Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb. There are also alternating opinions on how long Henry Ruggs III might last in Thursday’s draft. So when ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a nugget about the San Francisco 49ers looking to swap both their first-round picks (No. 13 and No. 31) in an effort to acquire more draft capital, the Eagles quickly emerged as a natural trading partner.

49ers fielding calls on both their first-round picks, No. 13 and No. 31 overall, and are open to dealing either or both picks, per league sources. After 31, 49ers not scheduled to pick again until No. 156 in fifth round. No second-, third- and fourth-round picks. Want more picks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2020

This is the exact kind of move that GM Howie Roseman would go for if he truly wants to ensure the Eagles get one of the top receivers in the draft. Remember, the team has been heavily linked to Lamb and Ruggs. In fact, Ruggs called into the “RapSheet & Friends” podcast on Monday and confirmed the Eagles have been in close contact with him. He also mentioned the 49ers are a frequent suitor.

“San Francisco, Denver, Philly, Las Vegas,” Ruggs said when asked about the teams showing interest. “There’s a couple more, too.”

It’s important to note that San Francisco (No. 13), Denver (No. 15) and Las Vegas (No. 12) all pick ahead of the Eagles (No. 21) in the first round. They would need to orchestrate a trade to land Ruggs.

How Eagles-49ers Trade Might Work

The scenarios for a possible Eagles-49ers trade are endless. However, the most logical framework for a deal would involve Philadelphia packaging up its first-round pick (No. 21) and its second-round pick (No. 53) in exchange for San Francisco’s first-round pick (No. 13). Straight up, no questions asked.

The Eagles would be in perfect shape to land Ruggs at No. 13 and maybe have a crack at CeeDee Lamb. The Oklahoma receiver has been projected to go to Las Vegas at No. 12. But, would GM Howie Roseman really want to give up so much draft capital in what has been called the best wide-receiver draft class in history?

The jury is still out on that. Especially as numerous reports continue to circulate about the Eagles’ potential interest in Penn State’s KJ Hamler and Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk. Those two guys are expected to be available in the second round.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported that Colorado’s Laviska Shenault will be 100-percent healthy by April 25 after undergoing core muscle surgery. He’s another speed threat pegged for the second or third round.

All 32 teams received a letter from Dr. William Meyers regarding the health of #Colorado WR Laviska Shenault, who had core muscle surgery. Per Meyers, he will be 100% by April 25. pic.twitter.com/v5dtOzIsDd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2020

Eagles Going Hard after TCU’s Jalen Reagor

Texas Christian’s Jalen Reagor is another name that keeps popping up on mock drafts. The Eagles might be able to trade down in the first round and grab him. Reagor might be there at No. 31 and the 49ers are looking to move that pick.

The Eagles could swoop in with a cheaper offer, one that would allow them to retain pick No. 21 and still land the guy they want. This would be the best of both worlds, in this reporter’s opinion.

Reagor recorded a blistering 4.22 seconds in the 40-yard dash at his recent pro day and he’s shed 10 pounds since the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s blowing up draft boards across the league.

An NFL team asked former TCU WR Jalen Reagor to do a pro day this week and film it. Here is the film that went out: pic.twitter.com/eTJ6sAqWLL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2020

On Monday, Reagor appeared on the “RapSheet & Friends” podcast and revealed which teams have called him. He mentioned that the Eagles, Cowboys and Raiders had been in touch the most. Reagor, who hails from the Dallas suburbs, confessed that he did grow up a Cowboys fan. Dallas owner Jerry Jones remains high on the kid.

“I like the Cowboys,” Reagor told the podcast. “You kind of had no choice in my family because my whole family loves the Cowboys.”

