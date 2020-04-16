NFL Rumors: Eagles Pursuing Trade Up for Top WR in Draft

CeeDee Lamb is arguably the best wide receiver in the 2020 NFL draft. Apparently, he is the “apple” of the Eagles’ eye right now.

Lamb, who averaged 21.4 yards per reception in 2019, has been projected to be either the first or second pass-catcher off the board (Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy is the other one). The University of Oklahoma product has been pegged to go somewhere in the top-15 by most mock drafts, and he may even go as high as No. 7 overall.

The asking price could be steep to trade up for Lamb but the Eagles are reportedly interested in testing the waters. According to 97.5 The Fanatic radio host Joe Tordy, GM Howie Roseman is “absolutely in love” with Lamb and cited Carolina or Las Vegas as possible trade partners. The Panthers hold the No. 7 pick and the Raiders own the No. 12 pick.

Regarding this trade, 2 spots to watch. Carolina at 7, Las Vegas at 12. https://t.co/74WZJwFfFh — Joe Tordy (@JoeTordy) April 15, 2020

Tordy’s report doesn’t explain what kind of assets or draft capital the Eagles would have to relinquish in a trade. However, he did say that if they can’t move up to grab Lamb then the Eagles would be “bailing out” of their current No. 21 pick. That means they could trade down and wait on a receiver in the second round.

Best WR Prospect in Draft, Generational Player

CeeDee Lamb doesn’t have any real detractors, a rarity in sports these days. In fact, the only negative thing written about him had to do with his route tree. It’s a minor criticism and easily fixable.

The 6-foot-2, 198-pounder was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award — an honor given to the best wide receiver in college football — and finished his senior year with 62 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. In three seasons at Oklahoma, Lamb recorded 173 receptions for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Lamb also dominated at the NFL Scouting Combine where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds while posting a 10-foot-3 broad jump and 34.5 inches from a standing reach in the vertical jump. His one-handed catch on Feb. 28 was a thing of beauty.

Lamb Compared to Chad Johnson

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared CeeDee Lamb to Chad Johnson in an in-depth scouting report on the Oklahoma receiver. Not too shabby. Johnson was a borderline Hall-of-Famer in his prime.

Here is what Zierlein wrote about Lamb:

His routes will need to become more efficient and crisp to beat man-to-man coverage against NFL size and speed, but his ball skills and explosiveness with the ball in his hand should allow teams to scheme him into explosive opportunities right away. Lamb has the potential to play any of the three receiver positions as a pro and should benefit greatly from the NFL’s continued movement toward college-style passing attacks.

Meanwhile, the Draft Network called Lamb a “No. 1 receiver” at the next level and projected him to be in the same mold as Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins. The former Texan has been a top-five wideout in the NFL since arriving in 2013. The Eagles were reportedly pursuing a trade for Hopkins last month but missed out.

I said it once, I’ll say it again. Carson Wentz deserves CeeDee Lamb. pic.twitter.com/OOAQoT4ILE — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) April 15, 2020

Here is what the Draft Network wrote about Lamb:

CeeDee Lamb profiles as No. 1 wide receiver at the next level that can be the focal point of the passing attack. He’s a threat at all levels of the field with bluechip body control, ball skills, hands and instincts. Lamb has a notable transition ahead of him in terms of applying his traits against NFL corners compared to the ones he toyed with in the Big 12 but his natural gifts should accelerate his acclimation period to the NFL.