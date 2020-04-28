Eagles QB Carson Wentz Makes Major Family Announcement

It was a wild weekend filled with highs and lows for Carson Wentz. Luckily, a new week has delivered the biggest and best surprise.

Wentz is a proud new father after the Eagles quarterback and his wife, Maddie, announced the birth of a beautiful baby daughter named Hadley Jayne. Minutes after he posted the news on social media, the team sent a congratulatory message saying “welcome to the team.”

There was no immediate indication about where he rests on the team’s depth chart (yes, that is a joke). In a celebratory Twitter announcement, Wentz informed everyone that Hadley Jayne was born late Monday night. Her measurables: 8 pounds, 2 ounces, 20 inches. Wentz wrote:

Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the World! Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes I love these two with everything I have! God is soooo good! 🙌🏻

That makes 25 new teammates (counting Hadley Jayne) for Wentz in 2020. The Eagles added 10 new rookies in the draft, including first-rounder Jalen Reagor and second-rounder Jalen Hurts.

Then, they signed 12 undrafted free agents (look out for stud rusher Michael Warren), plus one international player, Matt Leo, from the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. The team also made a draft-day trade with San Francisco for Olympic track star turned receiver Marquise Goodwin.

Wentz Remains Starting QB in Philadelphia

Carson Wentz still hasn’t addressed the media since the Eagles’ much-debated selection of Jalen Hurts. He probably won’t talk until training camp. In the meantime, Eagles brass has been doing their best to ensure his happiness and job security.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman appeared on SportsRadio 94WIP on Tuesday and told the radio station that he sees Wentz holding the Lombardi Trophy at the championship podium sooner than later.

“This is my thought process: I’ve got to do everything I can to make sure Carson Wentz is standing on that podium, holding that trophy,” Roseman told SportsRadio 94WIP. “And it’s funny, when I say that, I see it, man. I see it. I see him doing that. I really do. And I really believe that’s going to happen. But I’ve also got to make sure that this organization is protected, that our fans are protected, that his teammates are protected.”

The Eagles could be looking to run a two-QB offense with both Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts on the field, per @CharlesRobinson Wow 👀 pic.twitter.com/XowRN4ngUK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2020

It was the same sentiment that head coach Doug Pederson tried to clarify in an interview with NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico.

“He is the guy that’s going to take us back, hopefully, one day, back to the Super Bowl, and get back to that championship level,” Pederson said. “So I wanted him to understand that first. But we also understand, and wanted him to understand, that we’re going to continue to evaluate quarterbacks and continue to draft quarterbacks every year. I’ve been a part of this as a player, in my days in Green Bay, and obviously as a coach, also.”

