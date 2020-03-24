Panthers Snag Big-Ticket Free Agent WR for Teddy Bridgewater: Report

The Carolina Panthers continue their offseason overhaul. Days after signing free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to be their new starting quarterback, and just moments after moving on from their long-term starting signal-caller Cam Newton, Carolina has made yet another eye-popping free agency move.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Panthers have signed former New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson. The contract is reportedly a two-year deal worth $20 million, $12 million of which comes in the first year of the deal.

Former Jets’ WR Robby Anderson is signing a two-year, $20 million deal including $12 million in year one with the Carolina Panthers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2020

It’s a Family Reunion in Carolina

We are in the midst of Matt Rhule’s first stint as an NFL head coach and it’s become quite evident that he wants to surround himself with players he knows and trusts.

Robby Anderson joins XFL standout PJ Walker as two former Temple University teammates to play under Rhule during his time as the Owl’s head coach.

Anderson caught 114 passes for 1,730 yards and 16 touchdowns during his time at Temple, the majority of which came with Walker throwing him the ball.

Speed Kills and the Panthers Have it in Bunches

Robby Anderson may never be a legitimate, surefire wide receiver-one in the NFL. However, there’s no denying that he’s one of, if not the NFL’s most lethal deep threats.

While he’s never eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark, he’s averaged 15-yards per reception each of the past two seasons, while scoring 18 touchdowns over his last three seasons despite being limited as a red-zone target.

Anderson entered free agency seemingly looking to be paid and treated like a WR1, evident by his comments to the New York Post prior to the signing period opening, in which he could hardly hide his excitement.

“From a business perspective, why wouldn’t I go out there and see what my value truly could be and do things in the correct business manner?” Anderson said in December, the day after the season ended when asked if he might be inclined to give the Jets a hometown discount. “Coming in undrafted, the table is turned. (I) kind of I feel like the world is in my hands in a sense. It’s very exciting.”

While he may not have cashed in the way he had hoped, landing in Carolina may ultimately be the best thing that could have happened to him. Here’s what the wideout had to say about his With the Panthers, he won’t be asked to play outside of his comfort zone. That’s because fellow Panthers receiver DJ Moore is a budding star and quickly approaching the upper echelon of NFL receivers.

Team Anderson and Moore with the likes of Curtis Samuel and you have one of the most intriguing, and lethal trios of speedsters at the wide receiver position the NFL has to offer.

Oh, and there also happens to be that Christian McCaffrey guy in the backfield who is quite effective out of the backfield as a receiver and has a bit of wiggle to him.

