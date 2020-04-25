Falcons Surprise Fans With Final Pick in Round 7

The pick is in! The Atlanta Falcons have selected former Syracuse Punter, Sterling Hofrichter as their seventh-round pick at No. 228 in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With the 228th pick in the #NFLDraft, we have selected P Sterling Hofrichter. Welcome to Atlanta, @shofrichter10! 📝 – https://t.co/C1xn2nHL2d pic.twitter.com/dsUdZrC5eM — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 25, 2020

Where Was Sterling in Mock Drafts?

He wasn’t.

Safe to say…fans and analysts didn’t see this one coming.

Imagine thinking someone was going to draft a punter so you took him with your 7th round pick. #Falcons — Andrew Schouweiler (@schouie3) April 25, 2020

A Look at Hofrichter’s Booming Leg

Falcons stuck to their plans for adding versatility players to the roster. Hofrichter can kick too.

Hofrichter’s best ability is in his hangtime, and the ability to pin opponents back. averaged 43.3 yards per punt, kicked an extra point and three of four field goals which including that impressive 52-yarder. He also handled Cuse’s kickoffs. Hof managed six tackles and forced a fumble.

He was one of the best punters in the country while at Cuse, putting over 30 punts inside the 20 and 11 inside the 10.

What Experts Say?

Here’s what NFL expert analyst Lance Zierlein has to say:

Punter with below average size but a quality leg used for both punting and field goal duties. Hofrichter’s hangtime was one of the best in college football and he proved that he could hit the open-field punt with consistent distance while putting english on pooch punts near the end zone. He’s feisty as a tackler, but may need to back off a bit to stay healthy. His punt/kickoff flexibility adds to his potential to make a squad now or in the future.

Welcome to the ‘A,’ Sterling!

