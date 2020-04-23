Falcons Official Twitter Hints at Who Atlanta Might Trade Up For

It’s no secret the Falcons are making a huge leap from their No.16 spot in the 2020 NFL Draft. The question still remains, for who?

The Atlanta Falcons’ official Twitter may have let the cat out of the bag, nonchalantly.

A Falcons fan messaged the Falcons on Instagram saying “Don’t respond if we’re trading up for Jeff Okudah or Chase Young.” The Falcons didn’t respond that platform so the fan took to Twitter where the Falcons did respond:

“But what does it mean if we respond here?”

A Coincidence?

It’s quite the coincidence considering a few hours late, there was a report that the Falcons had attempted to trade up with the Washington Redskins at No. 2 to get Chase Young. The Redskins didn’t budge but that doesn’t mean they won’t…there’s still plenty of time left to make a deal.

Glazer also said that the Redskins haven’t been budging for any team looking to get into the No. 2 spot.

Since Young is possibly off of the board it looks like the Falcons will try for former Ohio State standout corner, Jeff Okudah.

Why Okudah Would Be a SWEET Addition

Aiming for Okudah isn’t settling by any means. This guy is something special.

Okudah is ranked to be the best of the best at cornerback in this year’s draft class and projected to go at the No. 4 spot.

Okudah made a name for himself coming out of high school, ranking No. 8-overall and a 5-star recruit. He only continued to improve as a Buckeye.

He saw the field early as a true freshman in 2017 and played in all 14 games recording 19 tackles, one pass breakup. After the season Okudah underwent shoulder surgery. The same season, Okudah’s mom lost her fight to lymphoma.

After not starting a single game in 2018, he still tied for the team lead in pass breakups with eight and also recorded 34 tackles.

Okudah blew it out of the water in 2019, his last season as a Buckeye. He starting all 14 games and earned recognition as first-team Associated Press All-American, first-team All-Big Ten, and Jim Thorpe Award finalist honors. He led the Buckeyes with three interceptions and nine pass breakups as a junior, also posting 35 tackles and two forced fumbles.

‘Ready for Greatness’

Prior to declaring for the NFL draft, Okudah wrote a letter to his late mother on how ready he is for the next stage in his football career:

“I’m excited and I’m ready.

I’m ready to take my place within the lineage of elite Ohio State cornerbacks, and proud Ohio State alums. I’m ready to keep challenging myself, to keep grinding for more, to keep working as hard as it takes to accomplish my goals. I’m ready to provide for Karen and for the rest of my future family — to help these next generations of Okudahs reach their full potential, like you helped me reach mine.

But most of all? Looking back, when you left….. I was just a kid. And now I’m ready to be a man.

Now I’m ready for greatness.

I’m ready to be my mother’s son.”

(The full letter can be read at The Players Tribune)

