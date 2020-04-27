11 Best Gymnastics Mats for Home Fitness

From flips to landings to gentle stretching, a gymnastics mat is an essential piece of home fitness equipment. Unlike your average exercise mat for home workouts , the best gymnastics mats for home use have more support and padding to cushion landings and impacts from the inevitable spills.

1. BalanceFrom Thick Tri-Fold Mat Price: $33.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Made with lead-free vinyl material

Velcro strips on all sides to connect with other mats

Folding three-panel design for easier storage Cons: Sewing quality seems inconsistent

Prone to moving around with more weight

A bit narrow This versatile two-inch thick mat works well for a variety of exercises, from tumbling and gymnastics to Pilates, yoga, martial arts and general aerobics. Its high-density EPA foam filling also makes the mat a solid choice if you’re looking for some extra support for your joints and other sensitive areas. The surface is made with a lead-free vinyl material that’s resistant to moisture and punctures to help extend the life of the mat. Careful stitching along the mat also adds an element of durability. Any moisture or spills can be easily cleaned off with soap and water. This mat has Velcro strips on all sides so that you can connect it with other mats to create a larger workout space. A foldable three-panel design makes storage a breeze. 2. Tumbl Trak Folding Panel Mat Price: $149.12 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Folding panels for easier storage or to create a block for practicing moves

Velcro straps let you add other mats if desired

Durable EVA foam interior holds up despite consistent use Cons: Has an initial odor

Some say the fabric tends to bunch on the top

Doesn't have integrated carrying handles From gymnastics and tumbling to cheerleading practice, this mat has an EVA foam interior to withstand even the most demanding training schedules. A durable vinyl coating covers the foam to create a mat that’s equally durable and supportive. This versatile mat comes in several colors and sizes, ranging from eight to 10 feet long with a thickness between 1-3/8 and two inches. Folding panels make it easier to prepare the mat for storage, but you can also fold one or more panels to create a block for practicing tumbling moves. Velcro straps let you add other mats as needed to create a larger workout area. 3. Giantex Extra-Thick Gymnastics Mat Price: $94.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Convenient zipper seal design lets you remove the cover for cleaning

Hook and loop fastening system to connect additional mats

Supportive enough for gymnastics, MMA, stretching and aerobics Cons: Only comes in one size

May slide a bit on floors

Carrying handles aren't the highest quality Soft polyurethane leather covers this gymnastics mat’s high-density EPE foam interior, creating just the right combination of support and comfort for gymnastics, tumbling and other workouts. The mat is two inches thick and supports a wide range of activities, from MMA to stretching, aerobics and general exercise. A zipper seal design lets you easily remove the outer cover to clean it or even replace the mat padding. Another perk is an innovative hook and loop fastener design that lets you connect additional mats if you’d like. Despite its thick construction the mat folds into four panels and has sewn-in handles for carrying the tumbling mat. 4. Z Athletic Cartwheel & Balance Beam Practice Mat Price: $50.41 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Thick 1.5-inch polyurethane foam provides plenty of support

Non-toxic material cleans up easily with soap and water

Spacious mat is six feet long and two feet wide Cons: Has an initial odor

Not the easiest to fold

Some say the foam is too squishy Mastering a new skill can be tricky, which is why this helpful mat comes with hand and foot imprints for extra guidance. On the one side, beginners can follow the pattern to master right or left-handed cartwheels. The other side has imprints for practicing walking on a narrow balance beam. As young gymnasts master their skills, the polyurethane foam provides just the right amount of support and cushioning. This gymnastics mat for home practice comes with a durable vinyl exterior that’s resistant to mildew and punctures to extend the life of the mat. It’s also non-toxic and cleans up easily with a cloth, soap and water. Each mat is six feet long and two feet wide, with a thickness of 1.5 inches. 5. ibigbean Inflatable Air Floor Price: $519.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Velcro strips around the mat make it easy to build a network of mats to create a wider training surface

Comes with a pump, repair kit and carrying bag

Suitable for all experience levels Cons: Some say the pump isn't very durable

Doesn't have a lot of bounce

Can take awhile to fully inflate Once it’s properly inflated, this tumbling air track is supportive enough for high-performance training, including gymnastics training and tumbling along with dancing, fitness workouts and more. You can use the air track just about anywhere, from the beach to the grass and even the water, as long as the space is clear of sharp objects that could potentially puncture the track. This air gym comes in several sizes and will inflate and deflate in just minutes. A pump is included, along with a repair kit and a carrying bag for portability. Velcro strips around the mat make it easy to build a network of mats to create a wider surface. 6. We Sell Mats Octagon Trainer Mat Price: $178.37 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Carrying handles for easier portability

Mat can be used to practice back handsprings, tucks, walkovers, cartwheels and more

Surface cleans up easily with soap and water Cons: Even the smallest size may be too larger for smaller children

Not ideal for children less than 50 inches tall

A bit bulky for storage Instead of lying flat, this octagon tumbling mat is just the right shape for practicing somersaults and backbends. It’s also available in three sizes, making it equally suitable for young gymnasts and beginners as well as more advanced gymnasts. The mat works well for a variety of moves, from back tucks to back handsprings, walkovers and even cartwheels. No matter how many times you practice, the anti-tear vinyl surface will keep the mat’s exterior in top shape. The surface also cleans up quickly and easily with just soap and water. When the workout is finished, carrying handles make it easier to move the mat and store it out of the way. 7. ProsourceFit Tri-Fold Thick Exercise Mat Price: $34.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Built-in carrying handles makes storing the mat easier

Thick 1.5-inch material provides support and protects sensitive areas

Long and wide enough to fit various heights Cons: A bit narrow for some gymnastics moves

Some say it's slippery on floors

Doesn't have Velcro attachments Aside from gymnastics, you can use this tri-fold mat for other fitness exercises, such as core workouts and wrestling practice. The mat is 1.5-inches thick, which is plenty for tumbling, stretching, and your favorite floor-based movements. The extra density provides the support you need while protecting sensitive areas such as your spin, wrists, hips and knees. At six feet long and two feet wide, the mat is also large enough to accommodate a wide range of heights. The durable EPA foam material is coated with durable vinyl material that won’t wear out with heavy use. Built-in carrying handles make it easier to carry the tri-fold exercise mat or simply move it out of the way for storage. 8. BestMassage Gymnastics Mat Price: $44.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Supportive two-inch-thick EPE construction

Made with high-quality leather that's easy to clean

Ideal for indoor and outdoor sports Cons: Tends to slide a bit on floors

Some complaints about the handles ripping off

Stitching isn't the highest quality If you’re looking for a lighter weight mat for transporting and storing, this folding gymnastics mat only weighs four pounds. Despite its lightweight construction, though, the tumbling mat is plenty supportive with its two-inch-thick EPE construction. Aside from gymnastics, the mat is durable enough to use for a variety of indoor and outdoor sports, from martial arts to yoga to stretching, Pilates and more. The surface is made with leather to help extend the life of the mat. As an added bonus, the leather also easily wipes clean. The mat comes in multiple sizes, from the smallest 2 x 6-foot mat to the largest 4 x 10-foot mat. When you’re done working out you can simply fold the mat in three for storage. 9. Polar Aurora Thick Folding Gymnastics Mat Price: $85.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Non-absorbent polyurethane leather cleans up easily

Convenient zipper seal design for the cover

Velcro straps for increased connectivity Cons: A bit narrow

Can get slippery on floors

Seams may come apart prematurely If you’re looking for a gymnastics mat that will hold up over time, this tumbling mat is made with thick eco-friendly EPE foam that’s soft and thick enough for long-term use. The polyurethane leather exterior is also non-absorbent and cleans up easily when necessary. The cover also has a zipper seal and can be removed for deeper cleaning. This tumbling mat is two inches thick and works well for tumbling, yoga, stretching, Pilates, martial arts and other activities. When you’re done with the mat you can fold it up for storage, as it has four folding panels. Velcro straps on either end allow you to connect additional mats to enjoy an even larger training surface. This gymnastics mat measures 10 feet long and comes with a built-in carrying handle. 10. Tumbl Trak Junior Practice Mat Price: $189.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Can be used folded up for even more support

Non-skid material keeps mat in place when practicing skills and landings

Velcro strips make it easy to combine mats Cons: A bit narrow

Only folds in half for storage

Mat isn't very long This junior mat is four inches thick, which is nearly double the thickness of a standard gymnastics mat for home. There’s plenty of support for beginner gymnasts who want to learn basic skills such as high bridges, kick overs, forward rolls and more. Once your gymnast progresses, the mat has ample cushioning to go underneath a home gym bar or another piece of gymnastics exercise equipment. Velcro connectors allow you to place multiple mats together to create a larger workout area. This mat also has a non-skid bottom to hold it firmly in place, from floor-based movements to landing practices. Integrated carrying handles make it easier to move the mat as needed. 11. Matladin Cheese Wedge Incline Mat Price: $131.95 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Cover is secured with a zipper for added convenience

Ideal for tumbling, gymnastics practice, martial arts and more

Reinforced carrying handle for easily moving the mat Cons: Doesn't have Velcro strips to connect other mats

Has an initial odor

Bulky size makes it clumsy to store If you’re looking for a mat that can withstand the test of time and tons of gymnastics practice, this commercial-grade incline mat has reinforced stitching around the edges along with a tear-resistant vinyl surface. The vinyl also won’t crack or fray over time, as it’s robust enough for heavy and consistent use. An eco-friendly EPE foam offers plenty of support for beginners through advanced gymnasts, and won’t get distorted despite frequent use. The covering is secured with a zipper, so you can remove or replace the foam and clean the exterior as needed. This cheese wedge mat is designed for tumbling and gymnastics practice, but it also works well for yoga, martial arts and stretching. When the workout is over the mat simply folds up for storage. A reinforced carrying handle lets you move and store the mat as needed.

Which Gymnastics Mats Are Best for Home Use?

Gymnastics requires lots of strength, flexibility and conditioning, not to mention plenty of time spent practicing new and old skills. Whether you're looking at gymnastics mats for your kids or you're trying to learn gymnastics as an adult, having the right equipment is essential. The best gymnastics mats for home use provide the right amount of necessary stability and support for learning new skills while having enough give for the inevitable slips and spills.

For more advanced gymnasts, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons recommends mats with enough padding to absorb the impact from landings. For gymnasts who are using equipment, the mat should go underneath the equipment and be properly secured in place before the exercise begins.

Warming up before practicing gymnastics is crucial for preventing injuries. According to Rothman Orthopaedics, cold and stiff muscles and ligaments can make gymnasts more prone to injury. Stretching is also important and can improve flexibility while reducing muscle soreness. Whether you're stretching or warming up, you'll want a mat that's large and supportive enough to get the most out of each workout.

What Are Some Good Tumbling Mats for Gymnastics?

There are several good tumbling mats for gymnastics, and you may need more than one kind to complete your home gymnastics training. One of the most common gymnastics mats is a basic tumbling mat that resembles a traditional exercise mat, but generally has more support and padding for tumbling and the inevitable spills that come with gymnastics training. Some of these mats can be used for other sports as well, such as mixed martial arts or other aerobic workouts.

For gymnasts who want to focus exclusively on tumbling or cheer practice, an air track can be a more sensible investment. Air tracks are generally a bit pricier than tumbling mats, but that's because they're quite a bit larger and are specifically designed for tumbling and harder landings. Air tracks are filled with air rather than foam, and can simply be deflated when the workout is over. You'll also get a greater rebound height with an air track.

How Thick Should a Gymnastics Mat Be?

The best gymnastics mats for home on our list are available in thicknesses ranging from approximately 1-1/2 inches to four inches. However, most tumbling mats are around two inches thick. Not only does this give you more support and cushioning than a regular exercise mat for home workouts, which is crucial for tumbling and other gymnastics moves, it also makes it easier to pick the mat up and move it as needed.

Most tumbling mats resemble a home exercise mat, but often have thicker padding and have anywhere from two to four folding panels. Not only do these panels make it easier to put the mat away after a workout, they can also be handy for stacking the mat to create a block for practicing various tumbling moves.

