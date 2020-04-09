Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul Jabbar Has Similarity Reveals Vet

On April 9, 2019, NBA sharpshooter, Jamal Crawford made history against the Dallas Mavericks when he became the oldest player ever to score 50 or more points and became the first-ever to score 50 points for four franchises.

In a game against the Dallas Mavericks, Crawford’s Suns were down by 30 points. Crawford who was 39 years old at the time, scored a season-high 51 points (18-of-30 FG; 7-of-13 3PT; 8-of-9 FT).

For those keeping score at home: Crawford scored 39 of his points in the second half.

Worth noting, the Suns outscored the Mavs 71-52 in the second half. But that wasn’t enough. The Mavericks won the game 120-109.

Dirk Nowitzki scored a season-high 30 points in his last Mavericks home game.

Jamal Crawford and I talked about that night against Dirk Nowitzki’s Mavericks on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yeah and you talked about the 50 point game for those who were paying attention…Scoop B Radio talking with Jamal Crawford; on April 9th, 2019 in a 120-109 season finale game against the Dallas Mavericks you made NBA history by recording 51 points and it’s your fourth 50 point game to date. More specifically at 39 years old and 20 days, you broke two NBA records. You were the oldest player to tally 50+ points – that record was held by Michael Jordan at 38 years old and 315 days on December 29, 2001. You were also heralded as you scored the most points by a player not in the starting lineup – Nick Anderson did that on April 23, 1993. And during that game, you shot 18 of 30 which is 60% from the field. You were 7 of 13 which is 53% from the 3-point line and you were 8 of 9 from the free throw line. You also had 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal and 1 block…all coming off the bench. I wanna take it back for a second. That game – what did you have for breakfast that morning?

Jamal Crawford: Naw, I’m going to honest with you. Go back and look right? So what I did know, go ahead and you can speculate about this – I think at that time if I scored 25+ points again, I would be the only player besides Kobe and I think Kareem to score 25 in three straight games in their 9th season or later. So I’m like ok. I already feel like I’m playing now, I’m just hoopin’ now, I’m not really focused on playing point guard, I feel like I’m just playin’. I’m just hoopin’. We had injuries and we’re just trying to get our win. By the way, I had 31 that month and I didn’t get that much so that’s saying a lot. But anyway, I’m hoopin’. So I’m feeling normal. I’m like ok, if I get 20, I’ll be in the same League as Kobe and Kareem. So going into the 4th quarter, I believe I had 25 and I was like oh ok, man we’re losing. Let’s try to get back into this game. It’s Dirk’s night obviously and it’s a special, special night; it’s like a movie. I’m like, ‘damn I got all the love in the world for Dirk, let’s try to get this win!’ So we’re down 30 at one point and I already got 20+ or whatever to this point so I’m like let’s really go for it and I just go t hot – from 25 to 37 I think I scored the 12 points and when I scored the 37th point with eight minutes to go, that was like the first time that I was like, I think I can get 50. I think that’s tonight. So I’m going and going, we’re playing all through the game we’re coming back, and I think we get to around five or four minutes left. At that point I have about 45 and I knew I had to get those points then. Truth be told that was the only time I ever spoke up and wanted the ball. I was a little upset by that I was bigger than me, it was bigger than that. I was Dirk’s final home game and if it irritates the others, he’ll tell you pregame, I told him, ‘I know that all the people are here and they’re here for Dirk. I’ma put on a show tonight.’ And I told him that. I didn’t even know it would be what it became. So, I was already feeling good. I already felt like I was just hoopin’.