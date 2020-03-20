Billionaire Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Reveals Technology’s Next Big Boom

Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban has been in the news a lot lately for what he’s doing for his employees in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic halting play of NBA Basketball.

For those keeping score at home: Cuban has still been paying hourly workers at American Airlines Center, home of the Mavericks. Workers are being compensated their hourly wage as well as offering day care rates through the Dallas Mavericks Foundation.

“Hopefully when the NBA, the NHL, Major League Soccer, Major League Baseball, football, all start to really happen again, we’ll all get excited about our teams and as communities we’ll come together,” Cuban told CNBC.

“Sports will be a vital mechanism for bringing people back together when this happens, and so, yeah, I’m excited for that, but in reality, basketball is the last thing on my mind right now. “But I will say, we’re using the Mavericks to try to do as much as we can to keep people energized and engaged while everybody’s stuck at home.”

The National Basketball Association suspended play in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic after it was discovered that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus. Gobert’s Jazz teammate, Donovan Mitchell also tested positive. So did the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant and Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart.

“I was just stunned,” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says about learning the NBA season had been suspended. https://t.co/9rrgSRfpdP pic.twitter.com/i4I1JNGTCa — CNBC (@CNBC) March 19, 2020

While the coronavirus has become an international topic, the economy is surely taking a hit with work layoffs happening and the stock market taking a bit of a nose dive.

Mark Cuban has an estimated net worth of $4.3 billion, according to Forbes.

He’s earned his fortune through a lifetime of business deals, including the $5.7 billion sale of Broadcast.com, his ownership of the Dallas Mavericks, and investments made on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

Back in 2016, I spoke to Cuban about the future of the economy. “There’s deep learning, machine learning, there’s machine vision, bio analytics, biomechanics, virtual reality to a lesser extent,” he told Scoop B Radio.

Here’s the Multi-Million Dollar Question: What is the next wave in business? After all he made his money off of the dot.com era.

“I don’t think that’s going to be quite as successful as people think,” he told me.

“Sensors, you know, technology is just getting so much tinier and computer capacity; so much faster and the ability to intelligently sort through data and spit out things so much better, that we all were born too soon. It’s going to be crazy 20 years from now.”