Mavs’ Mark Cuban: Hillary Clinton ‘Better Negotiator’ Than Donald Trump

Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban once told me that Hillary Clinton was a better negotiator than Donald Trump.

“You know Hillary has had to actually do large-scale treaties, a large-scale policy so that’s one thing,” Mark Cuban told me on Scoop B Radio in 2016.

“So, she’s had to deal with things on a global basis, maybe she didn’t do them all by herself, but she’s had to deal with a lot of inner-country, interagency things but that really wasn’t even the biggest point. The bigger point was the Clintons, Hillary, and Bill.”

Cuban also told me that Bill Clinton recognized his worth and he capitalized on it. “Bill recognized he could make a lot of money giving speeches and when you recognize that you could make a lot of money doing something, what’s the natural thing to do, you do more of it,” he told Scoop B Radio.

“If someone came up to you guys and said look I want to pay you $200,000 to do a 2-hour speech, what are you going to say?”

Mark Cuban has been active these days.

The National Basketball Association suspended play in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic after it was discovered that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus. Gobert’s Jazz teammate, Donovan Mitchell also tested positive. So did the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant and Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart.

Cuban has still been paying hourly workers at American Airlines Center, home of the Maveicks, their hourly wage as well as offering day care rates through the Dallas Mavericks Foundation.

“We just finished a program with the Mavs and Luka Doncic, Dwight Powell and some of our players where we’re going to pay for health care… um day care for health care workers,” Cuban told CNN.

In our Scoop B Radio interview, Mark Cuban emphasized the importance of free-enterprising and self-promoting he admires it about Bill Clinton. “Bill, in particular, has gone out there and made a real business out of giving speeches, negotiating great deals so he’s making more per speech and he’s making a boatload of money and paid a boatload of taxes,” said Cuban.

“That’s being a good negotiator, that’s being a good business person. Donald [Trump] on the other hand, we don’t know, because we don’t see his taxes but there’s nothing to demonstrate that he’s got it down. He’s done a good job in real estate, but you’re not going to look at him and say, boy this guy is really getting it all done.”