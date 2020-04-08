Kobe Bryant Set Standard for Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Reveals Opponent

Kobe Bryant impacted a generation of hoopers.

A two-time NBA Finals MVP, Bryant retired in 2016 with career averages of 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Jamal Crawford discussed Bryant’s impact on sneaker culture with current players like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Check out a snippet from our dialogue below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yeah. I think you’re right. When I take a look at NBA locker rooms, I have the pleasure of being around the Jordan as young as I am and also being around the Kobe era and I remember Jordan’s sneakers in people’s lockers with the Nets and now in the same lane, Kobe sneakers. Look at Tobias Harris’s out in Philly and it’s filled with nothing but Kobe sneakers. Do you think Michael was ahead of his time? Do you think he set the standard for sneakers and who do you think takes the baton after LeBron?

Jamal Crawford: Good question. Because it kind of goes that way…Jordan’s, Iverson’s Kobe’s, LeBron’s, KD’s, and Kyrie’s. I think the Kyrie’s along with Kevin Durant. I think those two are tapped in with the kids. Kids love their shoes. LeBrons. When I’m in the gym and I’m the gym a lot, the kids – the four shoes that I see the most are LeBron’s, KD’s, Kyrie’s and Steph’s [Under Armour]…those are the four that I can know that kids rap about. Now there are other shoes that sell consistently but I think those four pair are shoes that are consistently seen in gyms everywhere

High praise!

Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in a helicopter crash in Calabasas that took the lives of nine people, including Bryant’s daughter, Gigi on Sunday, January 26.

The 13th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, PA, Bryant is a five-time NBA champ with the Lakers. Both his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys were retired by the Lakers organizations.

In an interview with Jeremiah Green, Kyrie Irving shared recently that he intends to play Kobe Bryant one on one in Heaven. “Kobe was the essence of seeing somebody there who you couldn’t believe was so smooth and so sharp and sound and fundamental,” said Irving.

“My dad used to pause the games and he used to have me sit there and rewatch Kobe’s footwork and I used to sit back time after time in my computer room and watch Youtube highlights of Kobe and just highlights of him for hours.”