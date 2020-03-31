Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Nets Compared To LeBron James, Dwyane Wade Heat

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant made the decision to join the Brooklyn Nets during NBA free agency last summer.

Durant won championships in the Bay with the Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green-led Golden State Warriors and Irving won a ring alongside Kevin Love, LeBron James and JR Smith and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Durant has been out all season while he’s on the mend with his Achilles injury from last season. Irving is also on the mend. Irving had thoracic bursitis and is recovering from shoulder surgery.

The duo will debut together in Brooklyn next season and one person who is excited about it is Jamal Crawford. He’s a friend and mentor to both players.

Appearing on this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Crawford detailed what to expect with Irving and Durant under the bright lights in the borough of Brooklyn.

Check out our Q&A:



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You mentioned Kyrie Irving a question ago. He’s out; he’s had issues with his shoulder, he’s getting acclimated to playing with the Brooklyn Nets along with Kevin Durant who’s also been out. When you look at the potential of what these guys can do together next season do you think that there’s going to be an adjustment period in year two in being there but year one on the court? Is there going to be an adjustment period on the court?



Jamal Crawford: Absolutely. Without a doubt. They’ll have moments where they have to figure it out and work their way through. Those moments may come more in the closer games because they’re both used to having the ball and making plays and making decisions and certain ways they may go about things in the closer games. So maybe more presence there but, I’m sure will happen during the course of the season, but knowing both of them, and being tight with both of them I think their friendship will supersede everything. Because they know when they’re getting on each other, they know it’s coming from a good place. They’re both champions. They both know what it takes. And they both knew that this is going to happen when they both thought about teaming up. Once they get through that and get past that, man! They can do anything. You see it happen with DWade and LeBron, to Westbrook and James [Harden] –you know when you put two great players together, you’re going to have to work through some things. Especially if they didn’t come in the same Draft together and all that stuff. I have no doubt that they will get through whatever it is that they have to go through.