Lakers PG Reveals Best Player To Wear LA’s Purple & Gold Uniform [VIDEO]

The Los Angeles Lakers has been spoiled with the amount of talent.

Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, James Worthy, Pau Gasol, George Mikan, Gail Goodrich, Derek Fisher, Byron Scott, Michael Cooper, Jamaal Wilkes, Lamar Odom, Robert Horry, LeBron James, Vlade Divac, Dwight Howard, Metta World Peace, Anthony Davis, Lonzo Ball, Trevor Ariza and Steve Nash are some of the latest and greatest to have don the purple and gold uniform.

Million Dollar Question: Who is the greatest Laker ever?

I discussed that topic with John Celestand on a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

Celestand, the Lakers’ 30th pick in the 1999 NBA Draft played with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant when the Phil Jackson-led Lakers squad won an NBA Championship in 2000 against the Reggie Miller-led Indiana Pacers.

Check out a snippet from our dialogue via Scoop B Radio below.

John Celestand on Kobe Bryant being the best Laker ever:

“It could be my bias but I just can’t put him over Magic Johnson for me. I love Kobe. He was my teammate, I wouldn’t have a championship ring without him but what Magic did, and how fast he did it, how fast he had success, how many times he went to the Finals – not how many times he won but how many times he was there and how he controlled the game at his size. Now if Kobe would’ve won six, then…or if he would’ve won more without Shaq…because Magic won with Kareem but, Kareem was older. Magic was THE GUY. And not that Kobe played in a tough era but Magic played in a really tough era where the Celtics were – I just can’t elevate him over Magic and honestly, I sometimes wonder if he’s better than Kareem…I sometimes wonder if Kobe’s not third. Because Kareem, how long he did it. It’s tough. I can understand when somebody says Kobe is greater than Kareem or Magic. I can understand that, but I wouldn’t say it. Kareem is a toss up. But Magic to me is the greatest.”

Magic Johnson isn’t a bad choice.

At 6’8 Johnson pretty much played all five positions on the basketball court. The Lansing, Michigan native is a twelve-time NBA All Star and Johnson won five NBA Championships with the Lakers. The point guard earned a career average of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 11.2 assists per contest in 906 games played.