Lakers’ LeBron James Is MVP of the League Says Isiah Thomas

Los Angeles Lakers point guard, LeBron James is playing inspired basketball.

Some argue that James is the NBA’s MVP. Not a bad assessment.

James is averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per contest. In case you may have forgotten, the Akron, Ohio native is currently in his 17th year in the National Basketball Association.

The Lakers currently sit at 49-14 and are also in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Others argue that this season’s MVP honor belongs to the Greek Freak. Yes, the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is also a stats sheet filler. Antetokounmpo is currently averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds 5.8 assists, 1 steal and 1 block per contest.

For those keeping score at home: the Bucks are currently holding a 53-12 record and are in first place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings.

Appearing on this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, NBA Hall of Famer, Isiah Thomas weighed in on the NBA’s MVP race.

Check out a snippet from our conversation below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Isiah, before the coronavirus the Lakers, the Bucks, the Clippers were all having individually great seasons. LeBron James took over before. Million dollar question. When you and I were texting when he broke your assist record and moved up in the standing for assists all time, is he the NBA’s MVP?

Isiah Thomas: You know he’s really close. It was going to be a fantastic finish down to the end because ‘Bron had definitely been making his move and you know, stating his case for being the MVP this year. Giannis has been the frontrunner the whole year. But I thought before the season was suspended LeBron and the Lakers , they were making their move. And they were only two games in the loss column behind the Milwaukee Bucks. And Milwaukee and Giannis at that time — Giannis was a little banged up and Milwaukee wasn’t playing as well and I made the point that if the Lakers finish even or with a better record than the Milwaukee Bucks then you have to say LeBron James is the MVP of the League. The only reason now is that we’re saying Giannis still the MVP and the best player is because the only thing that’s separating them is that the Milwaukee Bucks currently have a better record than the Lakers. But if the Lakers end up with a better record, then there’s no doubt about it. LeBron James is the MVP of the League.