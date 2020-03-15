Lakers’ LeBron James Is MVP, Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Not Says Vet

Who’s the NBA’s MVP? The Los Angeles Lakers‘ LeBron James or Milwaukee Bucks‘ Giannis Antetokounmpo?

I asked someone who played with both All Stars: Larry Sanders.

While appearing on this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Sanders made his case for King James.

Check out a snippet from our Q&A via Scoop B Radio below:



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Welcome to the podcast!

Larry Sanders: Thanks for having me bro.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Nothin’ man. Trying to make a dollar out of fifteen cents.

Larry Sanders: All day. [laughs]

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Million dollar question. I’m going to start from the beginning. You played for the Cavs. You played with LeBron. You played in Milwaukee. You played with Giannis early on in his career. At this point in the season, who is the NBA MVP?

Larry Sanders: Who’s the league MVP? You know it’s so crazy ‘cause you know you look at LeBron right – I think because this guy has been so consistent in his greatness and you’re kind of like ‘who are we going to give it to? Me?’ – this guy has been MVP for damn near like EVERY year. I feel like it’s not even fair to keep giving it to him because other people need to sign. It’s a league of – it’s a business. And you know, I love Giannis and I think that he’s got a long list of MVP’s coming up, and a long list of accolades coming up, and a whole lot of records to break. He’s mad young dog, he’s got like fifteen years [laughs]. So it’s like LeBron is in a little different position. He just continues to lead and do his thing man, and shine and also do a lot more. I think he should get it. And next year, if there’s a chip that somebody has on their shoulder then perform better… and win that championship and take your team — you know the Lakers are looking great. I’m gonnarock with the Bucks all the way but it’s a little bit more – consistency and I think with so many different situations that LeBron has been in, gives him more leverage. If they play the Clippers in the Western Conference Championship, I could imagine… he’s going home every night [laughs] you know what I’m sayin’? Every night. Even the away games. That’s going to be so much rest and the Bucks or whatever Eastern Conference team are coming in to. So you have to think about that too..

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: That’s L.A. load management to the fullest! Home no matter what –

Larry Sanders: To the fullest! Can you imagine that? For the Conference Finals? Jesus man, that’s the most – I mean the closest other thing that you can do that is Miami and Orlando or Brooklyn and Manhattan which would be crazy for New York. I could imagine something like that going on. But L.A. is going to be on fire. I can see that and that’s going to give them a lot of rest and advantage