Could Giannis Antetokounmpo Join Lakers in Free Agency? Expert Weighs In

The NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player, Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing some pretty good basketball.

The Bucks forwward is putting up some pretty impressive stats too!

Million Dollar Question: When The Greek Freak enters free agency this offseason, could he join the Los Angeles Lakers?

Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks & Golden State Warriors will be suitors in 2021. Kings, Nuggets, Warriors would be open to a trade package should Giannis decline his supermax offer next offseason. https://t.co/Py2uG1jFuB — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) October 2, 2019

On a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, I checked in with TJ Kidd, son of NBA Hall of Famer and current Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach, Jason Kidd.

Among topics like the Lakers, Lonzo Ball, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, his dad’s New Jersey Nets playing days and his Brooklyn Nets coaching days that included an infamous soda cup spilling incident. The younger Kidd discussed his dad’s coaching days with the Milwaukee Bucks and his time spent with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Check out a snippet from our discussion below:



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: How much respect did you see Giannis having for J Kidd when he coached in Milwaukee?

TJ Kidd: I mean, I know they started off a little rocky, as all relationships do, but I think once Giannis realized what my dad’s accomplished, I think he was like, “Oh yeah, let me listen to him, tell me what I need to do” and I think Giannis is one of those guys that outworks everybody. He’s one of those guys that isn’t afraid to do the extra work, and that’s what’s going to make him one of the best basketball players for years to come.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Would you want to see him in a Lakers uniform one day?

TJ Kidd: Oh man, I mean, Giannis is gonna do what’s best for Giannis at the end of the day, and wherever he decides to go, I’m rooting for him, I’m happy for him, I think he’s a once-in-a-generation type guy, and I think he’ll do what’s best for him at the end of the day.

For those keeping score at home: The Greek Freak is averaging 30.5 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 steals and and 1.2 blocks per contest for the for the 29-5 Milwaukee Bucks who are winners of two straight games and are in first place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings.

Antetokounmpo opened eyes on Thursay Decemeber 20 when he more than handled his own against the LeBron James, Anthony Davis-led Los Angeles Lakers.

The Greek Freak posted 34 points, hauled in 11 rebounds and dished out seven assists in the Bucks’111-104 win over Los Angeles.

What’s more impressive? Giannis Antetokounmpo stood quite tall and talented and was quite fluid from downtown. The Greek Freak finished the basketball game against the Lakers with five 3—pointers, which is a career high.

“Milwaukee is a tough team and they’re well coached,” Lakers guard, Danny Green told me.

“Obviously an MVP with Giannis [Antetokounmpo] and they push the pace and have some really good shooters. They scrap and do all the little things and have great chemistry. But right now I’m focused on Atlanta. Thats game one and the most important for us.”

Keep in mind: Through December 20, The Greek Freak has hit at least two 3s in seven of his last 10 games and is shooting 33.8 percent from 3 on the season.

The Bucks close 2019 with a matchup at United Center against rivals, the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The Bucks begin 2020 on Saturday January 4 at home in an evening matchup at BMO Harris Harris Bradley Center against the San Antonio Spurs.