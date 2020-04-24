Lions NFL Draft Picks: When Does Detroit Select in 2nd Round?

The Detroit Lions are keeping their work going during the 2020, and now turn their attention to the next round of the league’s annual selection meeting.

During Friday evening, the Lions will have 1 pick with which to work in the second round of the draft. Detroit holds pick No. 35 in the round by virtue of their finish in 2019. Detroit was not able to deal back and add more picks, but they will have multiple day 2 picks with which to work.

Lucky for the Lions, the team should have plenty of elite talents on the board to select from that fit the roster, so that is good news.

Lions 2020 Draft Picks

Detroit has traded away a pick this offseason, but also acquired a few selections within their move to trade Darius Slay. Now that the Lions have those picks, and have gained a selection in their deal for Duron Harmon, the Lions are now up to 9 selections for this year’s draft, including an extra third rounder.

Detroit Lions draft picks after their two recent trades become official: 3, 35, 67, 85, 109, 149, 166, 182 and 235. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 19, 2020

The Lions got back a seventh round selection in the Harmon trade, but did deal away a fifth round pick. They got back a fifth round selection in the move to trade for Slay.

This could merely be a start for the Lions, however. If the team is able to trade back from the No. 3 selection, this haul might only improve in the future.

Recent Lions Draft Results

After a tough 6-10 finish to the 2018 season, Detroit finished with a top 10 pick at No. 8. They were able to snag tight end T.J. Hockenson, who’s been one of the offensive bright spots thus far this season. That proves overall how a painful finish can lead to some better players.

As a whole, Detroit has done a decent job in recent drafts getting talent that can compete on the roster immediately. Last season’s top three picks are playing a major role for the team this season. Names such as Taylor Decker, Kenny Golladay, Jarrad Davis, Graham Glasgow and Tracy Walker are also playing a big role for the team when they are healthy and engaged.

While there have been a few mistakes, Bob Quinn has done a decent job to identify talent with some of the picks he has made thus far during his tenure in the Motor City. Another high pick gives him a chance at adding another impact player to the squad.

The Lions will now have plenty of shots to take in the 2020 draft with this high number of picks.

Lions Biggest 2020 NFL Draft Needs Moving Forward

Detroit could not pressure the quarterback meaningfully in 2019, something that was painfully obvious for weeks during the season and that is a glaring problem given what the team has done to add to the front in recent months and years. Part of the problem has been injury, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward.

The Lions will have to focus on defense in this draft, but could also have some major offensive needs, both in the trenches and at the skill positions. Detroit would like to add wide receivers, and could also look to add a running back as well as offensive linemen. The team could also select a developmental quarterback as well in order to better fill their needs on the other side of the ball. Jeff Okudah is an important addition, but the team has to do more and should have a good chance at some impact players on day 2.

Obviously, the Lions have plenty of picks with which to work this season, and it will be interesting to see where they go with this second round selection.

