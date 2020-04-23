Analyst Hints Lions Will Likely Prioritize Key Offensive Position in Draft

The Detroit Lions figure to have plenty of players on the radar for the weekend at plenty of positions, and one spot that is sure to draw the usual ire from fans is wide receiver.

Through the years, the Lions have seen their share of flops at the position, and that leaves plenty gun shy as it relates to drafting at the spot. Still, however, the Lions are going to have to make picking up a player a priority and that’s just what a top NFL analyst sees.

Andy Benoit recently admitted that he wouldn’t be shocked to see the Lions prioritize the wideout position this year in the draft given the situation the team is likely to face in the future.

Don’t be shocked if #Lions draft a WR. Golladay, Marvin Jones and Amendola are all slated for free agency next year. — Andy Benoit (@Andy_Benoit) April 21, 2020

Detroit likely wants to extend Kenny Golladay and could bring back Marvin Jones, but outside of that, there is a big need for pass caters on the team which could lead to this position being focused on at some point over the weekend.

There are no shortage of elite options for teams to look into both early and late. Names like CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Justin Jefferson, Laviska Shenault, Jalen Reagor, KJ Hamler and Brandon Aiyuk figure to be some of the players who are taken early on. Later, names like Michael Pittman Jr. as well as Devin Duvernay have a chance to be some late round steals and standouts.

Any could look good catching passes within a Detroit offense which was very revved up in 2019 before injury struck.

Analyst Suggests Lions Draft For Offense

Most have focused on Detroit’s needs on defense to this point given how poorly that unit has played, but does the offense need to be focused on in order for the team to move forward? It’s possible according to one analyst.

Recently, Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated put together a piece explaining what teams had the most at stake with the draft, and the Lions naturally made the cut. So what would represent an ideal haul for the team in order to achieve their goals? Orr thinks the offensive side of the ball should be the focus.

As he said, an ideal draft would involve the team dealing back and upgrading the offensive line as well as the wide receiver spot.

“In a perfect, Kevin-Costner-in-Draft-Day scenario, the Lions move back and help themselves at both offensive line and wide receiver, as most of their weapons are set to hit the open market in 2021. Standing pat to take Jeffrey Okudah makes sense and would fill their most immediate need, but would that truly maximize their position?”

It’s true the Lions could need help in both of those spots, but first round help? It’s more likely that the team looks in middle rounds for help at these spots given the depth at the positions. Some tackles expected to be first round picks are Tristan Wirfs and Mekhi Becton while wideout teammates Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs could see their name come off the board early on.

More than likely, the Lions will be hunting defense with their early picks, and if they add some selections in the draft via trade, could find a way to also solve some of of their offensive needs later on.

Still, many see the team as needing some improvements on the offensive side immediately in order to turn the team around in 2020.

Lions Offensive Needs During 2020 NFL Draft

While the team has big needs defensively, it’s true that the Lions do have some needs on the other side of the ball as well. In addition to the trenches, the team could certainly use a young running back, a wideout and an offensive lineman at either tackle or guard.

Detroit could be expected to address their defense early, but in the rest of the rounds, they could certainly look toward filling out needs on the offensive side of the ball as outlined.

Wide receiver could be a good bet to see an improvement as the draft progresses.

