Analyst Suggests Lions Might Select Heisman Trophy Finalist

The Detroit Lions don’t theoretically have a need at quarterback entering the 2020 season, but could they elect to select a player at the spot anyway?

According to NFL Network analyst Tom Pelissero, it could be on the table. Detroit was mentioned as a team that could be in play to select former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts on the second day of the NFL Draft.

Quarterbacks to watch on the draft’s second day include Washington’s Jacob Eason and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, who I'm told met privately with #Lions GM Bob Quinn last month. Detroit sits at No. 35 and has two picks in Round 3. pic.twitter.com/eXYcslIMG5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 24, 2020

“One team that might be worth keeping an eye on, the Detroit Lions. They’ve got the No. 35 pick tonight, 2 picks in the third round. I’m told that general manager Bob Quinn had a private meeting with Hurts around his pro day in addition to the time they spent with him at the Senior Bowl,” Pelissero said.

As Pelissero admitted, the scouting grades on Hurts are everywhere, with some being higher than others and the potential existing for him to come off the board on Saturday. Still, all it takes is one team and the Lions could be that team.

Hurts had a nice career as a passer in college, throwing for 80 touchdowns and 1,047 yards. He is a dual threat player given he can run with the ball too, and might be a nice fit at some point for Darrell Bevell given his work with quarterbacks.

Analyst Suggests Lions Draft For Offense

Most have focused on Detroit’s needs on defense to this point given how poorly that unit has played, but does the offense need to be focused on in order for the team to move forward? It’s possible according to one analyst.

Recently, Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated put together a piece explaining what teams had the most at stake with the draft, and the Lions naturally made the cut. So what would represent an ideal haul for the team in order to achieve their goals? Orr thinks the offensive side of the ball should be the focus.

As he said, an ideal draft would involve the team dealing back and upgrading the offensive line as well as the wide receiver spot.

“In a perfect, Kevin-Costner-in-Draft-Day scenario, the Lions move back and help themselves at both offensive line and wide receiver, as most of their weapons are set to hit the open market in 2021. Standing pat to take Jeffrey Okudah makes sense and would fill their most immediate need, but would that truly maximize their position?”

It’s true the Lions could need help in both of those spots, but first round help? It’s more likely that the team looks in middle rounds for help at these spots given the depth at the positions. Detroit could also upgrade the offensive line and running back spot in the draft.

More than likely, the Lions will be hunting defense with their early picks, and if they add some selections in the draft via trade, could find a way to also solve some of of their offensive needs later on.

Still, many see the team as needing some improvements on the offensive side immediately in order to turn the team around in 2020, and quarterback could be another spot they target.

Lions Biggest 2020 NFL Draft Needs Moving Forward

Detroit could not pressure the quarterback meaningfully in 2019, something that was painfully obvious for weeks during the season and that is a glaring problem given what the team has done to add to the front in recent months and years. Part of the problem has been injury, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward.

The Lions will have to focus on defense in this draft, but could also have some major offensive needs, both in the trenches and at the skill positions. Detroit would like to add wide receivers, and could also look to add a running back as well as offensive linemen. The team could also select a developmental quarterback as well in order to better fill their needs on the other side of the ball. Jeff Okudah is an important addition, but the team has to do more and should have a good chance at some impact players on day 2.

Will the Lions pick up a quarterback? If they elect to, Hurts could be the name to remember.

