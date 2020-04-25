Lions 2020 NFL Draft: Grading The Class Through 3rd Round

The Detroit Lions have been busy in the 2020 NFL Draft, and thus far, have done some major work in order to shore up their roster for next season.

How have the Lions done thus far in the draft? It’s been solid work for the team in a very important offseason. Here’s a look at grading Detroit’s work in the draft this season up until this point.

Jeff Okudah, CB

A-

The Lions did what they had to do and added Okudah to the mix with the No. 3 pick in the draft. Detroit didn’t trade back, but they didn’t have to. It was a smart move for them to stay put and take the best cornerback they could at a position of intense need on the team. Okudah is a professional and carries himself well. It’s a pick that is easy to love and will only get easier to love as the years go on and Okudah becomes the leader of the team’s secondary and a lock down corner as most figure. It was a safe pick, but it was also a great pick to start the draft.

D’Andre Swift, RB

A

To start day 2, the Lions had a minor miracle when Swift was still on the board with the 35th pick. It’s baffling that the best runner in the draft lasted this long, but the Lions can’t complain. They’ll simply pair Swift with another tough SEC runner in Kerryon Johnson and give themselves suddenly one of the better rushing attacks on paper in their division. Georgia runners fare well in the NFL, and Swift should be the next in this line. A great selection for Detroit to make.

Julian Okwara, Edge

A-

Needing defensive help up front, the Lions managed to score a great edge option in Okwara. The fit will be seamless given he will have his brother Romeo to show him the ropes in the Motor City. Okwara suffered a tough injury in college which is something to watch, but he says he’s healthy moving forward. That’s good news for the Lions, who need help off the edge. When he’s on, Okwara is possibly more explosive than his brother, and it was a minor miracle to see him last until the 3rd round for the Lions to snap him up in another winning move.

Jonah Jackson, G

B+

The Lions needed help up front and they managed to get it by trading up in order to nab Jackson from Ohio State. If there’s any type of concern with this move, it’s that Jackson had a slow start to the season at Ohio State after transferring from Rutgers, but by the end of the season, that became no concern. The goal of day 2 is to find starters and the Lions likely did this again given their intense need at guard following the offseason. Jackson is likely to start there from the first day he steps foot in the building. A physical player who can get after it up front and move folks at the point of attack, Jackson fits the tough mindset the Lions like up front.

