Top NFL Draft Experts Have $5K Wager Hedging on Jordan Love

Nothing wrong with a little friendly wager. After what seems like an eternity with no sports to gamble on, the 2020 NFL Draft tonight will serve as a breath of fresh air for numerous betting enthusiasts.

ESPN draft experts Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. are no different. The two have a pretty hefty wager on the docket pertaining to tonight’s events surrounding one of the most enigmatic draft prospects in this year’s class.

Kiper & McShay Bet on QB’s Draft Slot

Here we go: @McShay13 bet @MelKiperESPN $5,000 that Jordan Love will go ahead of Justin Herbert in April’s draft; loser of the bet sends $5,000 to the @TheVFoundation. pic.twitter.com/Ix5dDnPFgt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2020

McShay is clearly a Jordan Love truther, proclaiming the Utah State quarterback “will be the third quarterback taken ahead of Justin Herbert.” Kiper, who exclaimed McShay is “dreaming,” is clearly not as big of a fan of Love’s draft prospects.

The two then shook hands on the $5,000 wager, with Kiper deeming Oregon’s Justin Herbert will be drafted prior to Love on Thursday night.

The friendly rift will ultimately lead to a good cause, as the money will be donated to The V Foundation, which “lives by helping to find a cure for cancer.” The foundation was co-founded by the late, great Jim Valvano who passed away in April of 1993 following a battle with cancer.

Jordan Love Hype Dying Down?

You always have to take what’s said during the NFL Draft season with a grain a salt. However, it appears that the league-wide affection for Love has somewhat dissipated as of late. After being proclaimed the next Patrick Mahomes by a slew of draft experts and scouts, teams have seemingly taken a step back and re-evaluated the quarterback.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork earlier today on Jordan Love’s stock. I’m with @MoveTheSticks on this one. Could be into the latter part of the first round before we hear his name. pic.twitter.com/SzOOdAz1qQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 13, 2020

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo recently addressed Love’s somewhat Jekyll and Hyde-like stock. Garafolo feels that Love did little in team meetings to distance himself from the pack of quarterbacks behind Joe Burrow. He’s not a guy that teams will “gravitate to” according to Garafolo, who believes we shouldn’t listen for Love’s name to be called “until the back end of the first-round.”

Justin Herbert, on the other hand, appears to be destined to land within the top-six, with recent chatter even pegging him as high as number-four to the New York Giants, or number-three if the Lions were to trade out of the spot.

It’s become evident over the past month or so, with teams returning to the film room to do their final evaluations of prospects, that Herbert has distanced himself from Love on most draft boards.

Sorry McShay, but it’s starting to sound like it may be time to pay up.

