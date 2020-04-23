Super Bowl Winning Head Coach Believes Giants Should Draft a Quarterback

As we all know, the NFL Draft season is for absurd takes. That sentiment only grows the closer we get to Thursday night’s event.

The New York Giants threw a curveball to the NFL world a year ago when they selected Daniel Jones with the sixth-overall pick. While he led all rookie signal-callers in touchdowns passes despite starting just 12 games, some still have their doubts about the Duke product. It certainly doesn’t help his case that New York has reportedly been snooping around Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert pre-draft.

Now, a former division rival coach is seemingly calling for Jones’ job.

Jimmy Johnson: NY Should ‘Without Question’ Draft a QB

Two-time Super Bowl Champion, former Dallas Cowboys head coach and current FOX Sports analyst Jimmy Johnson is apparently not the biggest fan of Daniel Jones, or Matthew Stafford for that matter.

Johnson appeared on FOX Sports’ FOX Football Now to discuss Thursday’s NFL Draft, and threw out the idea of both the Giants and the Lions moving on from their current quarterback in favor of one of the top QB prospects in the 2020 draft class.

Jimmy Johnson says the Lions and/or Giants should draft a QB if they can't trade down in the draft. Do you agree?@curtmenefee | @JimmyJohnson | @ReggieBush pic.twitter.com/OROiyavjFj — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 21, 2020

“I would think long and hard about taking a quarterback if I didn’t get a trade I wanted,” Johnson said. “I would take one of those quarterbacks, one of those franchise quarterbacks, because I promise you, the value of those players will go up.”

When asked if the Giants or the Lions should entertain the idea of drafting a quarterback despite the presence of perceived franchise signal-callers on the roster, Johnson doubled-down, spouting “without question.”

“People get desperate when they don’t have a quarterback. And I promise you, they’ll get more than a number one pick for that [quarterback],” Johnson affirmed. “Just be patient because it’ll pay dividends down the road.”

Don’t Bank on Giants Drafting a QB

Johnson’s take is certainly a hot one, and the reported interest surround Herbert will only fuel his take. While teams, most specifically the Arizona Cardinals, have shown a willingness to disconnect themselves from quarterbacks more readily than we’ve ever seen in the past, Jones simply showed too much promise for the Giants in his rookie season.

New York has way too many holes along their roster to entertain such an outlandish idea.

