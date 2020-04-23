D’Andre Swift 2020 NFL Draft Projections: Chiefs Headline Best Fits

University of Georgia’s D’Andre Swift tops many, if not most running back boards entering tonight’s NFL Draft. His versatility and potential to become an every-down back in the NFL gives him a great chance of hearing his name called in the latter part of Round 1 tonight, but where might that be?

We break down the top landing spots and best fits for the former SEC standout.

Top-4 Landing Spots for D’Andre Swift

4) Jacksonville Jaguars

It appears the Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to move on from Leonard Fournette, which would leave a gaping hole at running back in Duval. Ryquell Armstead is currently the next man up for the Jaguars. The former fifth-round pick has 35 career rushing attempts to his name while averaging a meager 3.1 yards per carry.

Losing Fournette would also mean losing his production in the passing game. The former LSU star developed mightily as a receiver a season ago, leading the Jags in receptions with 76. Swift’s receiving skills (73-receptions at Georgia), matched with his in between the tackle running ability would be an outstanding replacement to fill Fournette’s void as an every-down back.

3) Miami Dolphins

Jordan Howard was brought in this offseason, and when healthy is a quality option in the backfield. However, aside from him, Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird aren’t going to elevate an offense.

Miami is destined to bring in a young quarterback by draft’s end. Teaming him up with a talented playmaker such as Swift will put both players on the fast track to success in return.

The Dolphins have a few nice pieces, notably DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki. However, their run game, which ranked dead last a season ago, needs to be vastly improved. Jordan will certainly help, but Swift can take them to new heights.

2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a Super Bowl run. Now, with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in town, the Bucs have very few holes offensively and very high aspirations.

The Bucs will need to address their offensive line, but a running back should not be out of the question with their first selection.

The Bucs were the ninth-worst rush offense a season ago. Ronald Jones has had some moments but appears to be more of a change of pace back rather than a full-time starter, and Peyton Barber is now in Washington.

A player of Swift’s caliber may actually cause Bruce Arians to entertain the idea of cutting back on his pass-happy ways, which would likely help the Bucs in the long run.

1) Kansas City Chiefs

Damien Williams is far from a scrub, but he’s certainly able to be upgraded upon. Williams is a talented pass-catcher. However, his limitations in the run game at times last year were certainly concerning, as he averaged less than 2.57 ypc in five of his 11 regular-season games in 2019.

It’s hard to improve upon a team fresh off a Super Bowl. However, Swift and his career 6.6 yards per carry would certainly not hurt.

Swift is the type of running back you’d draw up as a perfect fit for an Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes run offense. His athleticism, vision and receiving skills would work seamlessly in the Chiefs shotgun-oriented offense. While his ability to run between the tackles would give Kansas City an aspect they’ve been sorely missing.

