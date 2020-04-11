Giants Showing ‘Consistent Interest’ in One of Draft’s Most Athletic Linebackers: Report

The majority of New York Giants fans are likely crossing their fingers at the moment hoping that their team doesn’t overthink things come the NFL Draft later this month and selects blue-chip prospect Isaiah Simmons.

However, offensive line is clearly a need in New York and protecting their franchise in quarterback Daniel Jones is goal number one for the organization, meaning that Big Blue may opt against drafting Simmons with the fourth-overall pick come April 25th.

If that does occur, don’t think the Giants are suddenly out of the market to upgrade the talent and athleticism in their linebacking corps, evident by recent reports that they’ve continued to show “consistent interest” in a nearby local prospect.

Giants Interested in Temple’s Shaun Bradley

Shaun Bradley is a 6-foot-1-inch, 238-pound linebacker, who has apparently garnered the attention of the Giants organization. Bradley, a Temple product, is fresh off of a team-leading 86 tackles in 2019 and accumulated a grand total of 249 tackles with the Owls over the past three seasons. Per, NJ.com’s Matt Lombardo, that type of production matched with Bradley’s athletic traits have New York interested.

The Giants have shown consistent interest in Temple linebacker Shaun Bradley dating back to the NFL Scouting Combine, and throughout the pre-draft process, according to an individual with knowledge of the situation

Bradley Was the Combine’s 5th-Fastest LB

Lombardo has stated that “Bradley has the potential to be chosen anywhere between the fourth and sixth rounds of the draft later this month.” Pointing to the fact that “he was invited to the Combine” and “able to go through a full workout” as a major bonus for the Westhampton native. While other numerous prospects around the country have seen their draft stock hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic eliminating in-person pro days, Bradley not only performed in front of NFL scouts and coaches, he put on a show.

Bradley ran a 4.51 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, the fifth-fastest timed player at his position during the event. His 4.24 20-yard shuttle and a three-cone drill time of 7.07 seconds also both ranked within the top-nine all of linebackers at the combine.

The Giants signed Blake Martinez, one of the league’s most prolific tacklers over the past few seasons, to a fairly large deal this offseason. They also have surprise 2019 performer David Mayo in the building, along with rookie standout Ryan Connelly returning from injury this year. However, Bradley would add a certain type of athleticism to the Giants’ front seven that they have lacked for a number of years, and one that new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will likely have a field day with incorporating into his defensive plans.

