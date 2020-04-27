Position Change May Give Giants Mid-Round Pick Clear Path to Start

Shane Lemieux may have started 3,611 consecutive snaps to close out his memorable Oregon Ducks career. However, it appears that streak won’t continue on into his professional career.

The New York Giants had different plans for the Eugune product when they decided to pull the trigger on the mauling offensive lineman with the fourth-pick in the 5th-Round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

With Will Hernandez and Kevin Zeitler all but cemented as the team’s starting guards heading into next season, the Giants appear set to give Lemieux a shot at clogging a massive hole elsewhere along their offensive line.

Head Coach Joe Judge went on record shortly after the selection of Lemieux to state that the Giants plan for the 5th-Round Draft pick is to work him in at both the center position as well as his college position of guard, per The Athletic’s Dan Duggan.

Joe Judge said the Giants plan to work Shane Lemieux at guard and center. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) April 25, 2020

Lemieux Has Great Shot at Earning Starting Gig

Lemieux never played a single snap at center during his Oregon career. In fact, he wasn’t even the team’s backup option at the position. However, the former Duck is a grinder, one who prides himself on his versatility, evident by his statements at this year’s NFL combine.

I’m a leader. I think I’m a really versatile guy. I think I’m durable and tough. And I think you know every day…I’m going to be the hardest worker in the room.

If Lemieux can prove during camp that a switch to center is not out of his skill set, he has an opportunity to nail down the starting gig in a swift manner.

Last season’s starting center, Jon Halapio, is currently rehabbing from a torn Achilles and still remains unsigned at this time.

Spencer Pulley, who started zero games for Big Blue a season ago but is just two years removed from starting an entire 16-game season with the Chargers in 2018, appears set to enter camp as the starter at the position. However, his 56.7 PFF grade from that year clearly shows that Pulley is able to be upgraded upon.

New York has also entertained the idea of working promising 3rd-year man Nick Gates in at center as well. However, just like Lemieux, he has no prior experience playing the position. Also, Lemieux’s draft status and upside should give him a leg up on the former undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin if they do in fact end up battling for the starting job.

Former Giant Breaks Down Lemieux

SB Nation’s Geoff Schwartz is clearly a fan of Lemieux’s prospects at the next level, taking to Twitter shortly after the selection to give Giants fans a brief scouting report on the offensive lineman.

Giants fans … Shane Lemieux is a physical mauler player. Good in a power type run game. Good punch in pass pro. Limited a bit in space or lateral quickness, but he’s a “blue collar” lineman.

Schwartz also assured Big Blue faithful that Lemieux’s “blue-collar” approach will “fit in well in Giants blue,” something Schwartz should know a thing or two about. The former eight-year NFL veteran was a member of the Giants organization from 2014 through 2015, appearing in 13 games over that span.

