NFL Draft Pick Salary: How Much Money Do 2nd & 3rd Rounders Make?

While it does not come with same contract as hearing your name called on opening night, NFL draft picks in the second and third round will still land lucrative salaries for 2020. According to Over the Cap, the salaries for the second-round draft picks range from $1,579,416 to $952,995. Third-round pick salaries range from $899,198 to $818,073.

The day two selections in the second and third round will all receive four-year contracts. The top second-round pick will sign a deal estimated to be a four-year, $8.68 million contract which includes a $3.87 million signing bonus, per Over the Cap. The last pick of the second round has a four-year, $5.24 million contract with a $1.37 million signing bonus.

The top pick in the third round lands a four-year, $4.94 million contract with a $1.15 million signing bonus. Day two ends with ten compensatory picks that project to have a four-year, $4.49 million contract with a $832,292 signing bonus.

As the NFL enters the second day of the draft, there is still plenty of talent available, especially at wide receiver and running back. The offensive skill positions are one of the strengths of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Rookie Mini-Camps Will be Conducted Virtually in 2020

NFL coaches will not be able to have on-field workouts with rookie players right away like they do in a normal offseason. Instead, rookie mini-camps will be conducted virtually in the weeks to come. Vikings general manager Rick Spielman admitted that it is a bit unclear how things will work virtually.

“I don’t know when we’re going to be able to see these rookies or when we can get them on the field or what lies ahead,” Spielman told Vikings.com. “But I know next week we’ll start our virtual offseason program with our virtual meetings with the coaches and players, and then we’ll have a virtual rookie minicamp. I do know that with the time and energy that the coaches have put into this, as well as the scouts, that they’ll be able to get a head start at least virtually on learning the playbook and things like that.”

Be sure to check out our salary breakdown for the first round picks of the NFL draft. Here is a look at the day two salary information for second and third-round picks of the NFL draft.

NFL Draft 2020: 2nd Round Pick Salary Projections

The following salary projections are courtesy of OverthCap.com. The estimates are based on the particular draft slot, not the team. If a trade occurs, the player will make what is slotted for the pick in which he is selected. These numbers include a player’s base salary along with their signing bonus.

PICK TEAM TOTAL SALARY 33. Bengals $1,579,416 34. Colts (via Redskins) $1,565,972 35. Lions $1,552,530 36. Giants $1,525,645 37. Patriots (via Chargers) $1,514,891 38. Panthers $1,490,696 39. Dolphins $1,466,498 40. Texans (via Cardinals) $1,444,991 41. Browns $1,423,482 42. Jaguars $1,399,285 43. Bears $1,377,779 44. Colts $1,357,284 45. Buccaneers $1,328,578 46. Broncos $1,297,661 47. Falcons $1,256,796 48. Jets $1,229,911 49. Steelers $1,203,025 50. Bears $1,176,141 51. Cowboys $1,149,256 52. Rams $1,122,371 53. Eagles $1,095,486 54. Bills $1,068,601 55. Ravens $1,041,716 56. Dolphins $1,028,274 57. Rams $1,020,207 58. Vikings $1,006,766 59. Seahawks $987,945 60. Ravens $979,879 61. Titans $969,126 62. Packers $961,060 63. Chiefs $958,372 64. Seahawks $952,995

NFL Draft 2020: 3rd Round Pick Salary Projections

