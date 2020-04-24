NFL Draft Pick Salary: How Much Money Do 2nd & 3rd Rounders Make?

NFL Draft Pick Salary: How Much Money Do 2nd & 3rd Rounders Make?

NFL Draft Contract

Getty D'Andre Swift is the latest in the line of great Georgia running backs.

While it does not come with same contract as hearing your name called on opening night, NFL draft picks in the second and third round will still land lucrative salaries for 2020. According to Over the Cap, the salaries for the second-round draft picks range from $1,579,416 to $952,995. Third-round pick salaries range from $899,198 to $818,073.

The day two selections in the second and third round will all receive four-year contracts. The top second-round pick will sign a deal estimated to be a four-year, $8.68 million contract which includes a $3.87 million signing bonus, per Over the Cap. The last pick of the second round has a four-year, $5.24 million contract with a $1.37 million signing bonus.

The top pick in the third round lands a four-year, $4.94 million contract with a $1.15 million signing bonus. Day two ends with ten compensatory picks that project to have a four-year, $4.49 million contract with a $832,292 signing bonus.

As the NFL enters the second day of the draft, there is still plenty of talent available, especially at wide receiver and running back. The offensive skill positions are one of the strengths of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Rookie Mini-Camps Will be Conducted Virtually in 2020

NFL coaches will not be able to have on-field workouts with rookie players right away like they do in a normal offseason. Instead, rookie mini-camps will be conducted virtually in the weeks to come. Vikings general manager Rick Spielman admitted that it is a bit unclear how things will work virtually.

“I don’t know when we’re going to be able to see these rookies or when we can get them on the field or what lies ahead,” Spielman told Vikings.com. “But I know next week we’ll start our virtual offseason program with our virtual meetings with the coaches and players, and then we’ll have a virtual rookie minicamp. I do know that with the time and energy that the coaches have put into this, as well as the scouts, that they’ll be able to get a head start at least virtually on learning the playbook and things like that.”

Be sure to check out our salary breakdown for the first round picks of the NFL draft. Here is a look at the day two salary information for second and third-round picks of the NFL draft.

NFL Draft 2020: 2nd Round Pick Salary Projections

The following salary projections are courtesy of OverthCap.com. The estimates are based on the particular draft slot, not the team. If a trade occurs, the player will make what is slotted for the pick in which he is selected. These numbers include a player’s base salary along with their signing bonus.

PICK TEAM TOTAL SALARY
33. Bengals $1,579,416
34. Colts (via Redskins) $1,565,972
35. Lions $1,552,530
36. Giants $1,525,645
37. Patriots (via Chargers) $1,514,891
38. Panthers $1,490,696
39. Dolphins $1,466,498
40. Texans (via Cardinals) $1,444,991
41. Browns $1,423,482
42. Jaguars $1,399,285
43. Bears $1,377,779
44. Colts $1,357,284
45. Buccaneers $1,328,578
46. Broncos $1,297,661
47. Falcons $1,256,796
48. Jets $1,229,911
49. Steelers $1,203,025
50. Bears $1,176,141
51. Cowboys $1,149,256
52. Rams $1,122,371
53. Eagles $1,095,486
54. Bills $1,068,601
55. Ravens $1,041,716
56. Dolphins $1,028,274
57. Rams $1,020,207
58. Vikings $1,006,766
59. Seahawks $987,945
60. Ravens $979,879
61. Titans $969,126
62. Packers $961,060
63. Chiefs $958,372
64. Seahawks $952,995

NFL Draft 2020: 3rd Round Pick Salary Projections

The following salary projections are courtesy of OverthCap.com. The estimates are based on the particular draft slot, not the team. If a trade occurs, the player will make what is slotted for the pick in which he is selected. These numbers include a player’s base salary along with their signing bonus.

PICK TEAM TOTAL SALARY
65. Bengals $899,198
66. Redskins $896,843
67. Lions $896,607
68. Jets $894,070
69. Panthers $891,299
70. Dolphins $886,018
71. Patriots $882,420
72. Cardinals $879,879
73. Jaguars $876,459
74. Browns $874,762
75. Colts $872,141
76. Buccaneers $864,727
77. Broncos $863,890
78. Falcons $862,395
79. Jets $859,342
80. Raiders $856,257
81. Raiders $853,174
82. Cowboys $850,989
83. Broncos $846,544
84. Rams $843,381
85. Lions $841,609
86. Bills $838,605
87. Patriots $835,795
88. Saints $834,259
89. Vikings $833,750
90. Texans $833,495
91. Raiders $833,240
92. Ravens $831,966
93. Titans $829,416
94. Packers $826,867
95. Broncos $824,317
96. Chiefs $821,768
97. Browns $818,073
98. Patriots $818,073
99. Giants $818,073
100. Patriots $818,073
101. Seahawks $818,073
102. Steelers $818,073
103. Eagles $818,073
104. Rams $818,073
105. Vikings $818,073
106. Ravens $818,073

