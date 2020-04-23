NFL Draft Pick Salaries: How Much Money Do 1st Rounders Make in 2020?

NFL Draft Pick Salaries: How Much Money Do 1st Rounders Make in 2020?

NFL Draft Contract

Getty Rookies selected in the first round of the NFL draft are slated to land a big payday.

NFL rookies are set to get a big payday but their exact salary depends on where they are drafted. According to OvertheCap.com, the range of salaries for a first-round pick is $6.58 million to $1.96 million.

The No. 1 pick is projected to be LSU quarterback Joe Burrow who will sign an estimated four-year, $36.19 million contract with the Bengals. Burrow’s salary is projected to be $610,000 but will also land a $23.88 million signing bonus. This is a slight jump from the four-year, $35.15 million contract that Kyler Murray signed with the Cardinals, per Spotrac.

According to Sports Illustrated, some players will get an added bonus of being drafted by a team headquartered in one of the nine states that do not have state income taxes. For example, players selected by the Jaguars, Buccaneers and Dolphins will save a bit of money since Florida does not have state taxes.

The 2020 NFL Rookie Mini-Camp Will Take Place Virtually

This is the most unique draft we have seen given the spectacle that the event has become. You don’t have to look too far back from the traveling rock show that the draft has become to the pickS being announced in a hotel lobby. Not only will NFL general managers be making their picks virtually, but rookies will not be doing on-field work in the weeks following the draft.

Rookie mini-camps will take place virtually, and it will be interesting to see if this impacts how players will be evaluated in the draft. Players deemed to be more pro-ready may get a bit of a boost since there will not be the typical offseason calendar where draftees will get hands-on work with their new coaches. Bears head coach Jim Nagy admitted that the offseason work with rookies will look a bit different.

“You’re not going to be standing there in front of 30 or 60 or however many players speaking your team message for the day,” Nagy told the Chicago Tribune. “You’re going to have to rely on them looking at it online, with online installations. How do we do that by being as clear as we possibly can, but also not making it be forever to where they get bored staring a screen for a long time?”

NFL Draft 2020: 1st Round Pick Salary Projections

The following salary projections are courtesy of OverthCap.com. The estimates are based on the particular draft slot, not the team. If a trade occurs, the player will make what is slotted for the pick in which he is selected. These numbers include a player’s base salary along with their signing bonus.

PICK TEAM TOTAL SALARY
1. Bengals $6,580,026
2. Redskins $6,284,290
3. Lions $6,096,096
4. Giants $5,881,017
5. Dolphins $5,504,625
6. Chargers $4,832,502
7. Panthers $4,294,801
8. Cardinals $3,757,101
9. Jaguars $3,730,216
10. Browns $3,582,349
11. Jets $3,353,827
12. Raiders $3,031,205
13. Colts $2,950,550
14. Buccaneers $2,816,127
15. Broncos $2,762,356
16. Falcons $2,601,045
17. Cowboys $2,547,275
18. Steelers $2,480,064
19. Bears $2,439,735
20. Rams $2,426,293
21. Eagles $2,412,850
22. Bills $2,385,965
23. Patriots $2,359,081
24. Saints $2,305,310
25. Vikings $2,278,427
26. Texans $2,251,540
27. Seahawks $2,224,656
28. Ravens $2,211,213
29. Titans $2,103,342
30. Packers $2,046,218
31. 49ers $1,998,369
32. Chiefs $1,967,559

NFL Draft 2020: Rookie Contracts for 1st Round Picks

The following data represents the total value of each player’s contract for four years based on where they are selected, per OvertheCap.com.

PICK TEAM CONTRACT
1. Bengals $36,190,146
2. Redskins $34,563,598
3. Lions $33,528,528
4. Giants $32,345,592
5. Dolphins $30,275,436
6. Chargers $26,578,764
7. Panthers $23,621,404
8. Cardinals $20,664,054
9. Jaguars $20,516,188
10. Browns $19,702,918
11. Jets $18,446,050
12. Raiders $16,671,626
13. Colts $16,228,028
14. Buccaneers $15,488,700
15. Broncos $15,192,958
16. Falcons $14,305,746
17. Cowboys $14,010,014
18. Steelers $13,640,352
19. Bears $13,418,544
20. Rams $13,344,610
21. Eagles $13,270,678
22. Bills $13,122,806
23. Patriots $12,974,944
24. Saints $12,679,208
25. Vikings $12,531,350
26. Texans $12,383,470
27. Seahawks $12,235,608
28. Ravens $12,161,670
29. Titans $11,568,384
30. Packers $11,254,202
31. 49ers $10,991,028
32. Chiefs $10,821,576

