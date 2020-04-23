NFL Draft Pick Salaries: How Much Money Do 1st Rounders Make in 2020?

NFL rookies are set to get a big payday but their exact salary depends on where they are drafted. According to OvertheCap.com, the range of salaries for a first-round pick is $6.58 million to $1.96 million.

The No. 1 pick is projected to be LSU quarterback Joe Burrow who will sign an estimated four-year, $36.19 million contract with the Bengals. Burrow’s salary is projected to be $610,000 but will also land a $23.88 million signing bonus. This is a slight jump from the four-year, $35.15 million contract that Kyler Murray signed with the Cardinals, per Spotrac.

According to Sports Illustrated, some players will get an added bonus of being drafted by a team headquartered in one of the nine states that do not have state income taxes. For example, players selected by the Jaguars, Buccaneers and Dolphins will save a bit of money since Florida does not have state taxes.

The 2020 NFL Rookie Mini-Camp Will Take Place Virtually

This is the most unique draft we have seen given the spectacle that the event has become. You don’t have to look too far back from the traveling rock show that the draft has become to the pickS being announced in a hotel lobby. Not only will NFL general managers be making their picks virtually, but rookies will not be doing on-field work in the weeks following the draft.

Rookie mini-camps will take place virtually, and it will be interesting to see if this impacts how players will be evaluated in the draft. Players deemed to be more pro-ready may get a bit of a boost since there will not be the typical offseason calendar where draftees will get hands-on work with their new coaches. Bears head coach Jim Nagy admitted that the offseason work with rookies will look a bit different.

“You’re not going to be standing there in front of 30 or 60 or however many players speaking your team message for the day,” Nagy told the Chicago Tribune. “You’re going to have to rely on them looking at it online, with online installations. How do we do that by being as clear as we possibly can, but also not making it be forever to where they get bored staring a screen for a long time?”

The following salary projections are courtesy of OverthCap.com. The estimates are based on the particular draft slot, not the team. If a trade occurs, the player will make what is slotted for the pick in which he is selected. These numbers include a player’s base salary along with their signing bonus.

PICK TEAM TOTAL SALARY 1. Bengals $6,580,026 2. Redskins $6,284,290 3. Lions $6,096,096 4. Giants $5,881,017 5. Dolphins $5,504,625 6. Chargers $4,832,502 7. Panthers $4,294,801 8. Cardinals $3,757,101 9. Jaguars $3,730,216 10. Browns $3,582,349 11. Jets $3,353,827 12. Raiders $3,031,205 13. Colts $2,950,550 14. Buccaneers $2,816,127 15. Broncos $2,762,356 16. Falcons $2,601,045 17. Cowboys $2,547,275 18. Steelers $2,480,064 19. Bears $2,439,735 20. Rams $2,426,293 21. Eagles $2,412,850 22. Bills $2,385,965 23. Patriots $2,359,081 24. Saints $2,305,310 25. Vikings $2,278,427 26. Texans $2,251,540 27. Seahawks $2,224,656 28. Ravens $2,211,213 29. Titans $2,103,342 30. Packers $2,046,218 31. 49ers $1,998,369 32. Chiefs $1,967,559

