Raiders Late Round Pick Could Be Future Pro Bowler, Says Analyst

It could be argued that the Las Vegas Raiders made some reaches early in the draft, but they appear to have been very successful later in the draft. Bryan Edwards and Lynn Bowden Jr. could both be dynamic playmakers for the team and John Simpson was a sneaky good pickup in the fourth round. However, their decision to draft Amik Robertson in the fourth round may be the steal of the draft.

The 5’8 cornerback out of Louisiana Tech is a dog and makes up his lack of height with elite physicality. He projects to be a nickel corner with a ton of upside from day one. He has so much promise that Marcus Mosher of Bleacher Report included Robertson in his list of late-round draftees who could become Pro Bowlers:

“Robertson may have a tough time getting on to the field as a rookie after the Raiders drafted Damon Arnette in Round 1 and already had nickelback Lamarcus Joyner. However, don’t be surprised if Robertson works his way on to the field. He’s got a little Tyrann Mathieu to his game and should continue to produce takeaways in the NFL.”

Joyner was far from an impact player for the Raiders at nickel corner. If Robertson outplays him, the rookie could be a starter on defense really quickly. He doesn’t boast the best physical traits, but he could turn into a stud for the team’s defense.

Robertson Is Very Close With Johnathan Abram

Interestingly enough, Robertson if very familiar with Raiders safety Johnathan Abram. The 2019 first-round pick only played in one game for the team last season, but has quickly become a fan favorite. Robertson had a chance to explain how he knows Abram after he was drafted.

“He signed with my agent, so we’re very close,” Robertson said when asked Abram. “We played each other in college and I watched him fly around the field. He’s similar to me and he’s like my big brother. I probably get my hands on the ball more than him, but he’s a guy I looked up to throughout this whole process and took the most from.”

Similar to Abram, Robertson is a very aggressive player with a very aggressive personality. The two playing together in the defensive backfield could strike serious fear into opposing wide receivers.

Robertson Has a Lot He Wants to Prove

If it wasn’t for his small stature, Robertson probably would’ve been selected in the first two rounds. He’s got the skill to be an impact player in the NFL, but some believe size could hold him back. However, he doesn’t see it that way and he has a serious chip on his shoulder.

“I want to prove that Raider Nation they didn’t make a mistake, they got the best DB in this class,” Robertson said. “Ballhawk. Whether that’s at corner, nickel, safety, whatever. Best hybrid in the class that can also force turnovers and get the ball back to the offense.”

The defensive back certainly doesn’t lack confidence. He should fit right in with the Raiders. He’s one of the most interesting picks the team made all draft and a player to keep an eye on when training camp rolls around.

