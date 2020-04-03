Raiders Make Major Pledge to Fight COVID-19

As the world tries to figure out how to limit the outbreak of COVID-19, many industries are hurting and people are losing their jobs. Fortunately, there have been a number of prominent organizations that have donated a large sum of money to help fight the disease. There have been a few NFL teams that have made donations and now the Las Vegas Raiders are among them.

In a statement posted on their website, the team announced that they will be donating $1 million to fight COVID-19:

The Las Vegas Raiders are proud to stand alongside the incredible community leaders that are doing everything that they can during this time of need. Health and safety is always our top priority and we’d like to salute Governor Sisolak, Jim Murren and the entire Task Force for their tireless efforts in supporting health officials and healthcare workers throughout the Silver State.

Raiders owner Mark Davis also chimed in:

“Las Vegas Is Our Home.. And Together We Shall Forever Be.. #VegasStrong !!!”

It’s a hard time for people around the world right now, so it’s a great gesture by the Raiders to donate to their new city. Hopefully, more organizations with plenty of money will follow suit and help those in need.

Allegiant Stadium Construction Continues

While many across the country have stayed home from work for the last few weeks, there are a number of industries that have been deemed essential. Construction of the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is among the worksites that have yet to shut down. One of the workers tested positive for COVID-19 and they didn’t halt construction.

There haven’t been any additional reported cases of a worker contracting the disease, so it appears they were able to catch the issue quick enough to resolve it. They are practicing strict guidelines to stay safe while at the construction site, so unless there is some sort of outbreak, it seems unlikely they’ll shut it down.

Las Vegas Could Get the Draft in 2022

The biggest blow to hit the Raiders since the outbreak of COVID-19 is that they’ll no longer be hosting the NFL Draft in Las Vegas. However, they could get a shot in the future. According to Terez A. Paylor, the NFL is considering holding the draft in Las Vegas in 2022.

NFL EVP Peter O’Reilly says the league is considering holding the 2022 draft in Las Vegas. That one is currently open, even though the 2021 draft is slated for Cleveland and the 2023 draft is headed for Kansas City. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) March 31, 2020

If the city wants to host the event, the best they’ll be able to do as 2021 has already been promised to Cleveland. Mark Davis was asked out the potential of holding a future draft and is open to the idea.

“Absolutely,” Davis said when asked about hosting a future draft, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal‘s Vincent Bonsignore. “At some point in time Las Vegas is going to be able to take advantage of being Las Vegas and what we have to offer here. So we’d be beyond excited for that opportunity.”

Considering the Raiders are new to the city, it might benefit them to have some time before they host such a large event.

