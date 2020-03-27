New Renderings Reveal Best Look at Raiders’ Nevada HQ yet [LOOK]

With the COVID-19 outbreak halting many businesses around the world, construction of the Las Vegas Raiders‘ facilities in Nevada chugs along. There is still a lot of work to be done on both Alliegent Stadium and the team’s headquarters in Henderson. Based on a recent video taken by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the headquarters is coming along nicely.

Renderings were also revealed of what the finished product is going to look like.

The picture show that the Raiders will have practice fields available at their headquarters and an Al Davis torch featured prominently. Calling the team’s future headquarters state-of-the-art might not be doing it justice.

Raiders HQ to Be Open to the Public?

The Las Vegas Review-Journal also revealed some news that should make fans very excited. It appears the plan is to give fans unprecedented access to the structure.

“You could see a public event being in here… going on in the field house and being serviced by the theater and the cafe,” Las Vegas Stadium Co. Chief Operating Officer Don Webb said, per Mick Akers. “All these doors here (leading to the field house from the cafe) will open up here and it will be a continuous space between that cafe, theater area and the field house.”

Webb explained in great detail just exactly what kind of access the public will have.

“Typically you don’t want the public having access to the players while they’re eating lunch or watching film, but we’ve chosen to do it deliberately so it’s very accessible,” he said. “You come through the lobby and it’s this big open lobby, right into the theater and right into the cafe. The hope is the public will use this as well as the Raiders.”

The team probably won’t be giving a lot of access at first, but as the Raiders get comfortable, more access could be granted. It’s an interesting move for the team to allow the public to access their headquarters. That should do a lot to convince people in Nevada that they should be Raiders fans.

Allegiant Stadium Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

It was revealed on Wednesday by Vince Sapienza that a construction worker working on Allegiant Stadium had tested positive for COVID-19. The fear was that this could’ve shut the whole project down for an indefinite time, but Mortenson-McCarthy Builders quickly dispelled that idea in a statement:

Mortenson/McCarthy was notified today that a worker on the Allegiant Stadium project tested positive for COVID-19. Per the CDC guidelines, and as a result of implementation of social distancing protocols, the worker was not in close contact with any other project worker and has been off site since last week. The individual is now self-isolating for 14 days and will not return to work until cleared to do so. Mortenson/McCarthy previously implemented stringent cleaning protocols on the project consistent with CDC guidelines. In accordance with those protocols, the area where the worker had been assigned, and the surrounding vicinity, was immediately shut down and sanitized. Work continues in other areas of the project that remain unaffected.

The construction of Allegiant Stadium is already on a tight deadline as the projected date is July 31st. That’s a very short time before the Raiders are supposed to start playing preseason games. A significant delay could bleed into the regular season, also. At the end of the day, safety comes first. If more workers test positive for COVID-19, there may not be any choice but to delay construction.

