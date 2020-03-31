First Official Raiders Signage Installed at Team’s Nevada HQ [LOOK]

The Las Vegas Raiders are making a lot of progress on the construction projects they have in their new city. Allegiant Stadium’s exterior has come together very nicely and now it looks like their headquarters in Henderson, Nevada is starting to take shape. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but the first official “Las Vegas Raiders” signage has been installed.

First official signage with Las Vegas @Raiders installed on the team’s Henderson HQ and practice facility. #vegas #raiders pic.twitter.com/oAUfdW9A7t — Mick Akers (@mickakers) March 30, 2020

It’s a pretty big milestone for the construction to hit and now the move to Las Vegas feels even more real. The team has big plans for the headquarters and according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, it’s going to be open to the public. Nevada Raiders fans should have unprecedented access to the team. Considering they’re trying to win over a new fan base, it’s a move that makes sense.

Renderings of what the headquarters will look like when it’s finished have also been released, so check those out here.

Minicamp in Las Vegas Seems Highly Unlikely

Back in February, head coach Jon Gruden let it be known that the Raiders were planning on having a minicamp in Las Vegas in June.

“If we can let everyone in, we will,” Gruden said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, that seems almost impossible. There’s still no clear timeline when the country will have the virus under control and it could even affect the start of training camp. Mandatory minicamps in June haven’t been officially cancelled yet, but it’s entirely possible that it happens. The Raiders’ facilities being ready in time was already cutting it close.

Follow the Heavy Las Vegas Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Mike Mayock Wasn’t Sold Minicamp in Vegas Would Happen

Though Gruden let the cat out of the bag about a potential minicamp in Las Vegas, general manager Mike Mayock walked back that idea at the NFL Combine.

“We want to make sure their showers are on, we can watch film and everything is ready to go,” Mayock said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Construction has yet to seize for the Raiders’ headquarters, but even if it’s done on time, it’s hard to imagine that minicamps actually take place this year. That’s going to be a blow to the team because Mayock has pointed out that he wanted to get the excitement of practicing in a new, state-of-the-art facility out of the way.

“I don’t really want the players walking around like this ‘Wow, this is cool,’ while we’re getting ready for Week One,” Mayock said. “I want to get all the shock and awe out of there. Get them used to it. Know where their meetings are, where everything is in the building. And when we get back from training camp, it’s ‘Let’s go to work.’”

The Raiders are always about the work and while it’s nice to have all these shiny new toys, those things aren’t going to translate to wins.

READ NEXT: Raiders Have Video Call With Top Quarterback Prospect: Report

