New Raiders WR Henry Ruggs Explains What He’s Going to Bring to Team

Heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, everybody knew the Las Vegas Raiders were probably going to target a wide receiver with their first pick. They ended up having the pick of the litter as no wide receivers had been selected when the team picked at 12. While Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb were generally thought to be the two best at the position, the Raiders selected Henry Ruggs out of Alabama.

He was the fastest wide receiver in the draft and his game-breaking ability was too tempting for Jon Gruden and company to pass up. The wide receiver had a chance to answer some questions shortly after he was selected and explained what he’s going to bring to the team.

Among a few things he talked about, Ruggs stated that he’s confident he can play on the inside and the outside. He also believes he’ll be able to stretch the field for the Raiders.

Ruggs III said he's "very confident" he can play both inside and outside. Has no doubts he'll be able to do whatever the Raiders ask. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) April 24, 2020

Ruggs said he will definitely be able to "open up the Raiders offense" and "stretch the field. "I am going to be a guy that will have a positive impact" — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) April 24, 2020

There’s little doubt that head coach Jon Gruden is already figuring out ways how to use Ruggs creatively. He’s going to give the Raiders the kind of weapon they haven’t had for years.

Raiders Players React to Ruggs Selection

Based on what Raiders players are saying, there’s a lot of excitement about the team’s newest playmaker. Hunter Renfrow is happy to add to the receiving corps and Trent Brown is ready to set up some blocks for the playmaker.

🗣LFG‼️ — Trent Brown (@Trent) April 24, 2020

Running back Josh Jacobs is happy to reunite with his former teammate.

@__RUGGS I told you Brudda — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) April 24, 2020

One thing you can’t teach is speed and that’s something Ruggs has plenty off. One reason the team probably favored him over some of the other top wide receivers in the draft is that the Raiders still have Tyrell Williams. Ruggs is the polar opposite of him and the two should complement each other well.

When Vic Tafur of The Athletic was doing an analysis of wide receiver fits for the Raiders, he had some interesting insight on Ruggs:

“Ruggs is so fast that he can line up anywhere and score, which is the biggest reason you could say he should go first in this group. He averaged 30 yards on his 25 career touchdowns in college. He has very good hands, can stop and go, is a better route runner than advertised and coaches at Alabama rave about his toughness and hustle.”

The Raiders love players who play hard and it sound likes Ruggs is exactly that type of player.

Ruggs Talks About Robe

Ruggs turned some heads when it was revealed that he decided to wear a robe while he awaited his draft selection. He was asked about and he didn’t have a lot to say.

“[It was] Comfortable. Why not?” Ruggs said about the robe.

Darren Rovell gave more insight on why he was wearing a robe and apparently he got paid to wear it.

It’s not to be comfortable. Raiders pick Henry Ruggs III got paid to wear that bathrobe. He’s wearing an Old Spice robe to call attention to the company's $320,000 donation to United Way on behalf of rookies from all 32 NFL teams to kickstart their community efforts. pic.twitter.com/qNAe5AAlim — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 24, 2020

Nothing wrong with a new player taking advantage of a sponsorship and he certainly made a fashion statement.

