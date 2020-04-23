Stud WR Prospect Calls Raiders’ Jon Gruden ‘My Dog’ Ahead of NFL Draft

It’s still anybody’s guess what the Las Vegas Raiders might do in the 2020 NFL Draft as they’ve been very quiet this offseason. Conventional would point to the team selecting a wide receiver at some point in the first round. CeeDee Lamb out of Oklahoma has been linked to the team for months at this point.

There are a number of reports that have come out suggesting the Raiders are very interested in him. It’s hard to know exactly what the team will do, but Lamb recently had a very interesting conversation with ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

Just got off phone w/a #OAK source. 1 person reaffirms really like CeeDee Lamb, said last wk too, tho Lamb told me when he spoke to OAK was hard to read interest level: “Coach Gruden & Mayock were as serious as possible. I mean Gruden is a jokester, that’s my dog…but he [Cont.] — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 23, 2020

2/2 [CeeDee Lamb cont. to me on the phone] "…but he definitely was (playing poker face very well).” :) — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 23, 2020

“Coach Gruden and Mayock were as serious as possible,” Lamb told Anderson. “I mean, Gruden is a jokester, that’s my dog …but he definitely was (playing poker face very well).”

It’s clear from Lamb’s comments that he was able to build some sort of rapport with the Raiders head coach. Gruden has always gotten along well with players, so that shouldn’t come as a surprise. That said, it does seem like there’s a really good shot Lamb is a Raider by the end of the night.

Lamb Talks About Lack of Speed

The most concerning thing about Lamb as a prospect is that he doesn’t have elite speed. He ran a 4.5 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which isn’t bad, but he’s definitely not among the faster receivers in the class. Lamb knows he may not have the best speed, but he beats defenses in other ways.

“I take the most pride in my acceleration because it happens so fast you don’t even notice it after the ball gets into my hands,” Lamb told Anderson. “My ability with my quick-twitch. I have to avoid defenders. That’s probably what I’m the best at and I have great vision in open space to the movement in front of me. That’s what helps me. My reaction time is very fast. That’s guaranteed.”

The former Oklahoma Sooner wasn’t hampered by a lack of speed in college. He’s elite after the catch and while he was playing against weak defenses, dominating like he did isn’t easy. He would be an instant upgrade for the Raiders and would likely be their WR1 from the first day.

Follow the Heavy Las Vegas Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Raiders Insider Predicts Jerry Jeudy or C.J. Henderson

CeeDee Lamb to the Raiders with the 12th pick in first-round is certainly gaining steam. There’s also those who believe that Henry Ruggs out of Alamba is who Jon Gruden really wants. However, there are a number of possibilities for Las Vegas at 12. Raiders insider for The Athletic Vic Tafur believes the decision will come between Jerry Jeudy or C.J. Henderson.

I think it's Jeudy or Henderson at 12, but we'll see. https://t.co/C2ktUxSwNE — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) April 23, 2020

Jeudy is arguably the best wide receiver in the entire draft. Right now, it’s hard to know if the Raiders value him more than Lamb or Ruggs. Henderson is considered the second-best cornerback in the draft and the third best isn’t very close. The team has a really big need at that position, so if Henderson is available at 12, don’t be surprised if the Raiders take him.

READ NEXT: Raiders NFL Draft Picks: When Does Las Vegas Select in 1st Round?

