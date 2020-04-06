Raiders’ Jalen Richard Has Cops Called on Him for Ridiculous Reason

Due to many stay-at-home orders around the country to help combat COVID-19, many people have to figure out a way to keep busy. Apparently, Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard has taken up playing basketball with his free time, but that appears to be frowned upon. According to Richard, he’s had the cops called on him three times in two days for playing basketball.

In 2 days got the police called on me 3times – for hooping 🏀 ….🤬 — Jalen Richard (@RocketRich30) April 6, 2020

To make things even worse for the running back, he was playing at his own house when he got the cops called on him.

Yes at my own house — Jalen Richard (@RocketRich30) April 6, 2020

It’s hard to stay active when staying at home and there doesn’t appear to be any risk in playing basketball at your own house. It seems like Richard may not have the most welcoming neighbors.

Richard Helps Hometown During Pandemic

The Raiders recently announced they are donating $1 million to help in the fight against COVID-19, but they aren’t the only ones contributing. According to the NFLPA, Jalen Richard is funding has cards for people who are delivering food in the Louisiana community.

.@RocketRich30 of the @Raiders is funding gas cards for volunteers who are delivering food to low-income families and children in the Louisiana community. pic.twitter.com/mYMFSY6Emg — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 6, 2020

Though he’s called California home for several years and will soon be moving to Nevada, Richard is from Louisiana and still has ties there.

Raiders Should Add RB in Draft

With free agency pretty much wrapped up, Josh Jacobs and Jalen Richard are the only locks to make the Raiders roster in 2020. They did re-sign Rod Smith, who barely played last season, but it’s not a foregone conclusion he’s going to make the team. Jacobs and Richard have a similar skill set, so the team could be interested in bringing in a power running back. Smith is big and powerful, but he’s doesn’t have a lot of upside. That means the Raiders could try to add a running back later in the draft.

A.J. Dillon of Boston College is an interesting prospect to keep an eye on. He’s six-foot-tall and weighs 247 pounds. He’s not a strong pass catcher, but wouldn’t need to do that much in the passing game with Richard and Jacobs around. He also has durability concerns, so putting him in a backup role is probably ideal. Dillon is a powerful running back with solid athletism for his size. He’d probably be available in the fourth round and CBS Sports actually predicted the Raiders to select the running back there:

Imagine a backfield of Josh Jacobs and AJ Dillon. This would probably make Derek Carr very happy.

Jacobs and Dillon with a dash of Richard is a seriously good backfield. There aren’t many powerful running backs in this draft class that are as promising as Dillon. Jacobs is obviously the lead back and will be for a long time. However, he got banged up halfway through the season and while the Raiders managed okay, the offense definitely slowed down when Jacobs wasn’t on the field. Adding a good power back could take some of the pressure off Jacobs, which could help him last the whole season. Dillon would probably be the best man for the job considering the investment wouldn’t be too high.

