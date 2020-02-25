Antonio Brown Wants Second Chance With Raiders, Mike Mayock Chimes In

The Antonio Brown apology tour is in full force and he’s aiming at a potential return to the Raiders. While he obviously burned bridges with the team when he left, Brown still seems to think he could get a chance to wear silver and black in 2020. He took to Twitter recently and pretty much said as much.

Yes I’m sleepy 6 walk throughs in 7days 2 cities whole lotta 💰 in rotation I wore my raiders hat just incase of 2nd Chances 💀 pic.twitter.com/HPIrK4Ka3m — AB (@AB84) February 25, 2020

Considering he ran around screaming “I’m free” when he got the news the Raiders were releasing him, it’s becoming clear that he is wishing he could take that back.

Brown isn’t the only one wishing the Raiders could go back to before all of the drama. One of the team’s biggest weaknesses in 2019 was their lack of a top wide receiver. If he stuck around, the Raiders would’ve had a really good shot at getting into the playoffs.

Mike Mayock Shuts Down Possibility

Brown revealed recently that he’s been having conversations with Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. The specifics of those conversations are private, but it’s interesting that they’re talking. However, it doesn’t appear that those talks have anything to do about a potential reunion. Speaking at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, general manager Mike Mayock buried any potential rumors of Brown making a comeback in Las Vegas.

“Antonio had his time with the Raiders and I think his time is up,” Mayock said on Tuesday.

For those who have forgotten, Mayock was the chief recipient of Brown’s wrath as the wide receiver reportedly threatened to attack the general manager and called him a racial slur. Brown has yet to publicly apologize directly to Mayock, so there’s no reason to believe that he’s over it. Gruden has the final say on the roster, but it’s highly unlikely he’ll undermine his general manager by adding a player as volatile as Brown. If Brown wants Mayock to change his mind, the first thing he needs to do is issue a public apology.

Raiders Live: GM Mike Mayock at NFL Combine – 2.25.20General Manager Mike Mayock will address the media from the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Ind. at approx. 8:15 AM PST. Visit https://www.Raiders.com for more. Subscribe to the Raiders YT channel: https://bit.ly/2IFBrpo For More Raiders NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2M3EeKQ #Raiders #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Raiders: Stay informed: http://rdrs.co/83Edui Download our app: http://rdrs.co/2ZqD6b Follow: https://Twitter.com/Raiders Like: https://Facebook.com/Raiders Shop at Raider Image: http://rdrs.co/shop Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: http://rdrs.co/bHuv17 2020-02-25T16:36:44.000Z

Follow the Heavy Las Vegas Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Would It Be Worth It to Give Brown a Chance?

It seems highly unlikely Brown actually ever plays for the Raiders, but it’s fun to speculate. If the wide receiver takes a team-friendly contract that’s loaded with incentives, it could interest the team. Brown is still an elite talent and getting him on a discount could make a huge difference for a team. However, he’d have to prove that he can stay out of trouble.

That’s a really big proposition for Brown as he’s always been a problem for whatever team he’s on. Sure, he’s showing some humility now, but as soon as he gets back on a field and averages 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns a game, it’s hard to imagine he doesn’t start causing problems again. It’s easy for him to behave right now because he has no leverage. Once he gets his leverage back, there’s no reason to believe he’s not going to revert to old behaviors. Even if he does everything the Raiders want him to, they should still avoid adding him to the roster. He’s just too volatile.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Mike Mayock Gives Strong Statement About Derek Carr

