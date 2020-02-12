Antonio Brown Reveals He Recently Spoke to Raiders’ Jon Gruden

Antonio Brown is in the midst of his latest apology tour as he tries to make his way back into the NFL. This isn’t the first apology tour he’s had to go on and it probably won’t be his last. While his antics started well before he joined the Raiders, the wheels really came off after several months with the team. After a very intense confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock, the team decided to let him go and it’s been a downhill spiral for the former All-Pro from there.

Things recently hit a tipping point for Brown when he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a mover. It appears that he’s finally realized the error of his ways and he’s trying to show some humility. It seems incredibly unlikely that the Raiders would have any interest in bringing him back, but the wide receiver had a pretty surprising reveal on Complex Sport’s Load Management.

“I was just talking to Jon Gruden [today], might I say,” Brown said on Wednesday when asked if he’d consider returning to the Raiders. “I don’t know how it’s going to go, but who knows? And if they want to bring it back, we’ll think about.”

Brown burnt a lot of bridges on his way out of Oakland. He’s not so subtly thrown shade at Derek Carr and Mayock in the past and it’s very likely that one or both of those men are still with the team in 2020.

Brown Owes Mike Mayock an Apology

Brown has apologized to the New England Patriots and Ben Roethlisberger directly in the past but hasn’t directly apologized to the Raiders. Mike Mayock was the person who got the worst of Brown. The wide receiver allegedly threatened to attack him and called him a racial slur. He also cost the general manager two draft picks with no return.

If Gruden wants Brown to come back to the team, it’s doubtful that Mayock would even entertain that idea. Players were reportedly happy when he left, so they also probably wouldn’t be very excited if he came back. While it’s a good step that Brown has been showing some humility, there’s no indication it’s going to last. If any team wants to sign Brown, there’s no way they could pay him big money. He may be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, but the distraction he brings isn’t worth the talent.

Brown Wants to Play With Tom Brady

One thing Brown hasn’t been shy about since he was jettisoned from the New England Patriots is his love for Tom Brady. Despite the fact that Brady will be 43-years old when the 2020 season starts, Brown wants to go wherever Brady plays.

“Hey Tom, I appreciate you so much, bro,” Brady said. “I would’ve had 2,000 yards, but they brought down the movement. Wherever Tom goes, I think I want to play with Tom. 2020, Tom to AB. 20 touchdowns, 25 maybe.”

There are rumors about a potential Brady to Raiders move and that would make things really interesting. It wouldn’t be surprising if Brown started pushing really hard to join the Raiders again if they added Brady. However, it seems unlikely the team adds one of those players, let alone both.

