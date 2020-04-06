Raiders Showing ‘Significant’ Interest in MSU LB Prospect: Report

With the additions of Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, the Las Vegas Raiders have done a lot to upgrade their linebacker corps. Thanks to that, the need for the team to draft a linebacker in the first round of the draft has been alleviated. The team runs a lot of sets with only two linebackers on the field, so Nicholas Morrow will probably fill in the third spot.

While the Raiders don’t need to address the position early, they should definitely try to add depth in the draft. One name to keep an eye on is Joe Bachie out of Michigan State University. According to Russell Brown of Cover 1, Las Vegas is showing ‘significant interest’ in the 22-year-old linebacker.

Have been told that the #Bengals, #Redskins and #Raiders have shown significant interest in Michigan State LB Joe Bachie. The #Lions have also had a FaceTime meeting with him. He’s currently preparing a Pro Day type of workout video to send to teams. — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) April 5, 2020

If the Raiders like Bachie, they won’t have to invest a ton into him. In a seven-round mock draft, CBS Sports has him going in the sixth-round. However, they’d probably have to reach for him if they don’t make any trades because they don’t have a sixth or seventh-round pick. It seems unlikely general manager Mike Mayock won’t make a couple of trades throughout the draft to accumulate more picks.

Analysis of Bachie

Bachie spent four years at Michigan State and picked up 285 combines tackles in that time. He also notched seven sacks. He’s not going to be ready to be a starter from day one and doesn’t have a huge ceiling, but has a lot of experience. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com gave an analysis of Bachie:

Productive and tough, Bachie is a limited inside linebacker who needs the action to stay in his living room in order to make plays. He is a natural at the position with a feel for flowing to the football ahead of blocks or smartly hanging back when he senses misdirection. His play strength and contact balance are a plus but teams might view them with some skepticism after a failed PED test. He will struggle with man coverage but plays passing lanes from zone effectively. His technique and play recognition will stand out for defensive coaches, but it might not matter if his speed and athletic testing don’t check out.

He’s not the most exciting athlete in the draft, but he’s got a lot of experience and would bring nice depth to the team.

Troy Dye Could Also Be a Fit

If the Raiders feel like getting somebody with a little more upside and are willing to use a third-round pick, they could look at Troy Dye out of Oregon. Dye isn’t the biggest or strongest prospect, but he excels in coverage. Yes, Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski also excel in coverage, but considering the division the Raiders play in, they can never have too many linebackers who can cover.

Las Vegas can’t rely too heavily on their two new starters and they need some good depth. Dye wouldn’t need to play a lot at first and could come in on obvious passing situations. If the Raiders nail the draft, they could go into 2020 with linebacker being one of their biggest strengths.

