Raiders Set to Sign Bears Starting Linebacker

The Las Vegas Raiders have rumored to be interested in almost every top free agent in the 2020 pool and they’ve finally cut their first deal. The team has a desperate need at linebacker and recently let Tahir Whitehead go. They could have found his replacement in former Chicago Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski. Based on the fact that the linebacker posted a picture of the Raiders’ Las Vegas Stadium on Twitter, it’s all but confirmed that he’s wearing silver and black in 2020.

Kwiatkoski came into the NFL as a fourth-round pick in 2016. As part of the loaded Bears defense, he didn’t really get a chance to show what he could do until his team was struck with injury and he was thrust into a starting role. He finished the season with eight starts and 76 combined tackles. He showed solid coverage skills in the middle last season and decent pass-rushing ability. Kwiatkoski may not have been the biggest name on the market, but it was a solid pickup by Mike Mayock and he shouldn’t cost too much money at all.

