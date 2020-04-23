Raiders in Serious Trade Talks for Pro Bowl Pass Rusher: Report

The draft hasn’t even started yet and the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to shake things up. According to Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com, the team has been in active trade talks with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Pro Bowl pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

“League sources tell WalterFootball.com that the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars are close to coming to an agreement on a trade for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue,” Campbell reported on Wednesday.

Campbell also revealed how much the Raiders offered the Jaguars.

“The Raiders are offering the 19th-overall pick in the first round, while Jacksonville is asking for the 12th-overall pick. Sources say they don’t believe the Jaguars will get a better offer than a late top-20 pick, as Ngakoue has already stated that he won’t sign an extension with Jacksonville. Those team staffers feel that the Jaguars could come around to doing the trade for the 19th pick because Ngakoue has painted them into a corner.”

Jacksonville put the Franchise Tag on Ngakoue earlier this offseason much to the pass rusher’s chagrin. He’s been very open and public about the fact that he doesn’t want to play for the team anymore. He’s one of the most consistent pass rushers in the NFL and picked up two sacks on the Raiders’ stout offensive line last season. He’d be a really good addition for the team if the price is right.

Jaguars Reportedly Want Too Much

It appears both sides want to get the deal done, but the hang up is price. Apparently the Jaguars are asking for too much, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Jaguars ‘want too much’ for Ngakoue. Hope remains that a deal will be finalized before or during the draft, which starts tonight,” Florio reported on Thursday.

The 12th pick in the draft is certainly too high for a disgruntled player who’s made it clear he wants out of town. The Jaguars have very little leverage here. Even the 19th pick seems to be too much, but based on Campbell’s report, the Raiders are game to trade that pick to them.

One deal that could make sense for the Raiders is if they offer up the 19th pick, two third round picks and Arden Key for Ngakoue and their second round pick. It’s doubtful the Jaguars would accept that, but they could get desperate as the start of the draft closes in.

Ngakoue Sends Message to Future Team

Yannick Ngakoue probably hasn’t handled this whole situation in the most professional manner, but there’s no doubt he’s a player with very high character. He never gets in trouble and is a very hard worker. He recently sent a message to whichever team ends up being his new one.

To my new future team whomever it may be. I can’t wait to bring great discipline, integrity, and work ethic to that new city. Wherever I may land your going to get the hardest working defensive end in the league !🏁 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) April 20, 2020

Not only does he have high character, he’s also a very consistent pass rusher. He’s never had a season with less than eight sacks. The Raiders could only dream of that kind of consistency. Lining him up with Maxx Crosby could be a seriously lethal duo. Nobody likes to give up draft picks, but Ngakoue is a proven talent who would help get the Raiders defense to the next level.

