Several Veterans “Likely” to be Traded at Draft: Report

Several NFL veterans will likely find themselves on new teams come draft night.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, Andy Dalton is among the players who are “likely” to be traded on draft night. The scribe names other veterans who are likely to find new teams: Redskins left tackle Trent Williams; Jags defensive end Yannick Ngakoue; Jags Running back Leonard Fournette; Patriots guard Joe Thuney, and Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.

The Jaguars are favorite to be Andy Dalton’s next team (+175) and it’s logical that Cincy and Jacksonville could work out a swap of veterans. The Jags seem intent on giving Gardner Minshew the chance to be the starter in 2020, though having a serviceable back-up would be a smart contingency plan.

The Jaguars, Bengals (there remains a chance that Dalton stays put and backs up Joe Burrow) and Chargers are the only teams with better odds that the New England Patriots (+650). While it’s hard to envision the Pats taking on Dalton’s salary, a swap of Dalton and Thuney makes sense from a needs standpoint.

No Takers Yet for Leonard Fournette

The #Jaguars had trade talks centered around RB Leonard Fournette for more than a month, and they circled back with teams in the last three days, sources say. No takers yet. A sign Fournette could be headed out of Jacksonville before the 2020 season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2020

Rumors swirled over the weekend about the Jags talking with teams about Fournette, though it appears that those discussions have been going on for quite some time.

Fournette was drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft and he has one more season left on his deal.

Fournette, who recently endorsed the Jaguars bringing in Cam Newton, has played in 36 of a possible 48 games over the past three years. He’s accumulated 2631 yards on 4.3 yards per carry. The 25-year-old has 17 touchdowns in his career.

Over the past year, the team has traded away some major players, sending Jalen Ramsey to Los Angeles last season and A.J. Bouye to the Broncos earlier this offseason. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is rumored to be another top player on the trade block.

Trent Williams Finally Leaving Washington?

Williams’ long-awaited exit from Washington could come as soon as draft night.

“The relationship between the Redskins and Trent Williams has reached a point where it’s in the best interest that the Redskins trade or release him,” Vince Taylor, who represents Williams, said last month.

Williams claims the team mislead him about a cancerous growth on his head. Since Williams last played, there are a new front office and a new coach and while Williams had positive talks with Ron Rivera, it appears that it wasn’t enough to bring the two sides back together.

In 2018, Williams was elite. He allowed just one sack and his quarterbacks were hit all of nine times. He’s in the final season of a contract that will pay him $12.5M and he’d be a clear upgrade for many prospective teams.

The Redskins could use him. Dwyane Haskins was sacked on 12.5% of his dropbacks, though that has just as much to do with Haskins’ propensity to hold onto the ball as it does with his line. Washington had the 13th best offensive line, according to Pro Football Focus, with left tackle as their biggest weakness.

