Yannick Ngakoue, Jaguars Co-Owner Exchange Blows on Twitter

Yannick Ngakoue has made it very clear since the close of the 2019 NFL regular season that he would no longer like to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, flirting with other teams via social media and voicing his trade demands publicly on platforms such as ESPN’s NFL Live have not yielded Ngakoue a new destination to call home, something the disgruntled pass-rusher is clearly not happy about.

Ngakoue Takes Aim at Jags Co-Owner

Ngakoue decided to take to Twitter on Monday to personally call out of one the men that he presumably feels has been holding him ransom these past few months, telling Jaguars Co-Owner Tony Khan to stop hiding from him.

In an interesting turn of events, Khan opted to engage with Ngakoue, assuring him he is in no way avoiding the pro bowl defender, but rather preparing for the NFL Draft, something Khan informs Ngakoue he would know about had he not unfollowed him (again) on Twitter.

I’m not in hiding sir, I’m in isolation getting ready for the draft. I’ve been pretty active on social media in isolation, but you wouldn’t know that since you unfollowed me (again). — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2020

Ngakoue seemingly didn’t take well to Khan’s decision to not “hide” from him, deeming the Co-Owner “might” for his response. The star defensive end goes on to disclose that the two previously agreed on parting ways following the team’s Week 14 game vs. the Chargers a season ago. However, Ngakoue states since then, the Jaguars have been dodging his reps calls. He eventually closes out his argument by calling Tony, the son of Shad Khan (majority owner), a spoiled brat and concluding his hot take with a clown emoji.

Since your feeling might today let’s both let the world in on the truth. We been had a discussion that the chargers game was my last game. Yet you try to back door the situation without answering any of my camps calls. Smh you spoiled bra.. holding up people for no reason 🤡 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) April 20, 2020

Ngakoue Hurting His Trade Value?

The blows kept reigning in, as Khan didn’t back down from Ngakoue. The Co-Owner thanked Ngakoue for all he’s done for the organization but informed the defender that throwing insults his way will not help him get out of town any quicker.

Khan pointed to only good compensation being the way the Jaguars deal Ngakoue, and according to recent reports, Jacksonville has been having a difficult time finding such compensation.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, teams have been turned off by the apparent asking price surrounding Ngakoue, who despite his talents, has only one double-digit sack season to his name during his NFL career.

I mentioned teams called the #Jaguars about Ngakoue but realized quickly the price was high and they weren't just giving him away. Ergo no official offers. As Tom notes, the clock is ticking. https://t.co/Rjf0Ebdmtg — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 20, 2020

If the Jaguars had no offers on the table for Ngakoue going into the day, chances are there likely won’t be any coming in after his exchange with Khan, at least at the Jags preferred asking price.

Although, a team might find this Twitter beef as a potential time to swoop in with lower compensation for Ngakoue, as the Jaguars may want to simply wipe their hands clean of this mess.

