John Harbaugh, Eric DeCosta Celebrate Ravens Draft While Social Distancing [WATCH]

The 2020 NFL Draft was a strange one in terms of how it took place, but the Baltimore Ravens didn’t miss a beat in terms of their work.

Perhaps the only thing that was missing were the post-draft high fives and celebratory scenes from war rooms across the league. The Ravens top duo of John Harbaugh and Eric DeCosta managed to get some of that in while also keeping their distance.

DeCosta and Harbaugh are neighbors, so after the draft was over, the duo trudged out of their backyards and got a few words in about the draft while also staying 6 feet apart of course.

When your GM and Head Coach are neighbors… pic.twitter.com/753mJYVFWo — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 26, 2020

“It will be good. It wasn’t intentional but we got a bunch of guys from Texas,” DeCosta says. “We got Devin (Duvernay) and Justin (Madubuike) and (James) Proche. I think it will be good. We got a bunch of guys who love the game. I think our draft and free agency went really well. We got some really really good guys. I think we’re in a good place.”

Harbaugh then explains that he wants to get into Zoom meetings with players to connect, and DeCosta admits he likes that idea as it relates to staying connected. The duo then says how proud of each other they are.

Clearly, though the duo can’t give high fives or celebrate like they’re used to, it was still exciting for them to connect in person after a great draft weekend.

Ravens 2020 NFL Draft Class

From start to finish, the Ravens did a great job to check off all their needs, which spanned from getting some help on defense to some more weapons for Lamar Jackson and the team’s offense. The class is very loaded from top to bottom with linebacker Patrick Queen, running back J.K. Dobbins, defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, wideout Devin Duvernay, linebacker Malik Harrison, offensive tackle Tyre Phillips, guard Ben Bredeson, defensive tackle Broderick Washington, wideout James Proche and safety Geno Stone comprising the class for the Ravens.

This class has garnered high grades from many including Mel Kiper and high praise for most considering the players the Ravens landed and where they landed them. Fit is huge, and it’s obvious the team feels very good about where things are trending with their newest class of players for 2020.

Michael Phelps Welcomed Patrick Queen to Ravens

Some of the biggest luminaries in the city have showered the class with good wishes as well as advice. After the Baltimore Ravens selected linebacker Patrick Queen with pick No. 28 in the 2020 NFL Draft, Phelps hopped on and provided a welcome to Queen. Additionally, he also gave him some top notch advice as to how to begin his career in town.

“First thing, welcome to Baltimore. Second piece of advice? Call Ray Lewis. That man knows everything you need to know about covering the middle. Play well. You already won one championship. Let’s do it again in the big leagues. Good luck,” Phelps said.

A call to Lewis is never a bad idea for any Ravens newcomer, but for Queen, it might be vital. The young linebacker will be taking over a key position on the defense, and one Lewis knows well. Queen is self aware enough that he is likely to take this advice and run with it to help himself out.

Phelps would also know what it takes to be successful in an athletic field, so it would be wise for Queen to heed the words of the legend.

The guys in charge certainly seem happy with the work they were doing to bring these guys in the mix.

READ NEXT: Grading Ravens Entire 2020 NFL Draft Class