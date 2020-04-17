Ravens Fans Call For Team to Trade For Disgruntled AFC Star

The Baltimore Ravens have never been a team to shy away from a big move, and with a big name player potentially set to be available, could the team once again strike?

New York Jets‘ safety Jamal Adams could soon be on the trading block, and the news of that possibility has sent plenty of Ravens fans into a literal tizzy on Twitter. After news was leaked of Adams’ discontent and the potential for him to become dealt, Ravens fans hopped on the internet and exploded about the possibility of the top safety coming into the mix.

Clearly, they were very fired up. Here’s a look at some of the takes as they came in real time:

Adams bouta be a Raven @Prez — 🄲🄾🄻🄱🅈🪐 (@RavensNation57) April 17, 2020

If @Prez went to the @Ravens that would be the best defense ever in history . Yea I said it — YBfromthecity (@dntgetstabbed) April 17, 2020

Jamal Adams would be nice on the Ravens — Riles (@Comebackseasonn) April 17, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens are already loaded at safety, but a player like Adams could theoretically put them over the top. That’s a fact that clearly hasn’t been lost on the team and their fans.

Jamal Adams Could Eventually Get Traded

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Adams isn’t planning on attending the Jets’ offseason program, and as a result, the team could look to move on.

When the NFL’s voluntary virtual off-season program opens this month, Jets’ All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is not expected to participate, per league sources. The Jets have not expressed any official interest in extending Adams thus far in the off-season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2020

The Jets entertained offers for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams at last year’s trade deadline; might be a name to monitor again during draft week. https://t.co/ScBUoLoiVr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2020

Adams, 24, is an elite safety who is already a 2 time Pro Bowl player and an All-Pro. He’s put up an astonishing 273 tackles, 2 interceptions and 12 sacks thus far in his career. Obviously, he would be a huge addition for the team’s already strong secondary.

Ravens Cornerbacks Rated NFL’s Best

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks placed the Ravens as having the top cornerback tandem in the league in 2020. The reasoning for that had everything to do with how well they play together.

Brooks said:

“The Ravens’ decision to trade for Peters in October helped the defense emerge as one of the NFL’s top units in the second half of the season and gave coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale the league’s best cornerback tandem. Peters lived up to his reputation as a dynamic playmaker with three picks in 10 games with the Ravens, including a pair of pick-sixes. He played with better discipline in coverage after coming over from the Rams, and his improved attention to detail resulted in more consistent performance. Humphrey has quietly emerged as one of the best cover corners in the game, particularly as a bump-and-run technician on the perimeter. He aggressively challenges receivers at the line and does a great job of maintaining hip-pocket positioning down the field. With Humphrey playing at a high level in coverage and Peters providing timely playmaking on the island, the Ravens have an elite set of corners.”

Peters coming to Baltimore was a huge shot in the arm for the group, and joining him with Humphrey was huge for the team. Moving forward, the Ravens have kept Jimmy Smith this offseason for some added depth, so they will be completely loaded for this coming season as they always seem to be.

If they added Adams to the mix at safety, it’s safe to say they might hands down have the best secondary in the entire NFL.

Ravens Credited For Defensive Building

The Ravens have been keeping things together on the back end of their defense, and that’s good news as it relates to how the team is being built for their future according to some pundits.

Pro Football Focus contributor Gordon McGuinness recently tweeted about the approach the Ravens have with Eric DeCosta building his team, and lauded the fact that Baltimore seems to be building around players who are solid and stout on the back end and know the team’s scheme incredibly well. As he says, that’s how a defense should be constructed.

The Ravens are returning: 3 of the 45 highest-graded CBs from 2019 in Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith 2 of the top 35 highest-graded safeties in Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark And get Tavon Young back in 2020 Build your defense from back to front pic.twitter.com/Pcxgpehi0X — Gordon McGuinness (@PFF_Gordon) March 23, 2020

The Ravens recently re-signed Jimmy Smith, which was a huge move in order to keep a group together which has been very solid. That’s in addition to what they already have on the roster and what they will get back in 2020.

This shows that the Ravens might have the right plan as it relates to keeping their roster in shape. Though they build things from the back end out, the front is very strong and might be able to dominate when all is said and done next season.

Their focus on the back end might only mean that a potential move with someone like Adams could be something to watch in the future.

