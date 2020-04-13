Ravens Host Virtual Draft Visit With Top SEC Defender

Perhaps the neediest spot on the Baltimore Ravens‘ defense ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft is at linebacker, and the team is doing some major homework on potentially upgrading the position for the years ahead.

Recently, the Ravens have met with Patrick Queen of LSU, and have gotten into the mix with yet another player who is a similar solid talent in Terrell Lewis.

According to a piece by Peter King of NBC Sports, Lewis has been contacted virtually leading into the draft by the Ravens. The team was mentioned by name as a team Lewis has talked to by the player himself in the article. As Lewis explained, the interviews are more about getting to know teams and help teams get to know him.

The Ravens have a sizable need on defense, and it’s one which could be capably filled by Lewis considering his solid work at linebacker in a pro scheme.

Terrell Lewis Stats

Lewis played a pair of seasons with the Crimson Tide, and had his 2018 season cancelled by injury. Even such, he’s put up decent numbers, with 47 tackles and 7 sacks. With 13.5 tackles for loss, Lewis could be a guy who develops into a solid edge player in the league, even as he has been a linebacker in the past.

If Lewis is healthy and engaged, it’s possible he could become one of the better rushers in the NFL and a guy who could be a potential hidden gem for whomever ends up selecting the player.

Terrell Lewis Lauded Ray Lewis During Combine

At the NFL Combine, several of this year’s top prospects admitted that they were inspired by the play of the Ravens great group, including Alabama’s Lewis as well as Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray. One of the pair admitted that he loved watching Baltimore’s top players when he were coming up through the ranks, and still does. The other was inspired by each.

#Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray said his favorite player growing up was @RayLewis. Said he watches Ray highlights before every game still to this day. — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 27, 2020

Alabama LB Terrell Lewis said he sees himself fitting in with Ravens. Said Ray Lewis and Terrell Suggs are two guys he looks up to. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 27, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens could use some help on the back end, and linebacker figures to be a big spot of need for the team that they could look to consider during the draft. The Ravens have plenty of options to consider, and those options might have plenty of experience understanding them and some of the team’s legends already.

That could make these potential fits seamless when all is said and done.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as DeCosta hints. Baltimore could still use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, another linebacker could be on the docket as well, though that position could get filled in the NFL Draft.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many more dramatic moves after what they have already done, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Continuing to add defensive backs and keep the right players in house could be a huge benefit to the team moving forward that helps them continue to cultivate a championship roster. So far, that’s been the move for the Ravens this offseason.

Perhaps adding a linebacker would help matters as well. That’s likely to be on the menu for the team in the draft when things get going.

It’s possible Lewis will be the choice of the team when all is said and done, and if that is the case, this interview could go a long way toward determining that. At the very least, he’s a player the team is considering.

