Ravens Host Meeting With Top NFL Draft Linebacker Prospect

The Baltimore Ravens are looking for some help on defense during the 2020 NFL Draft, and one spot they could be expected to address is the linebacker position.

Recently, the Ravens got down to business with getting a predraft meeting with Patrick Queen of LSU. Queen was a star player for the Tigers amid their title run last season, and the Ravens took note enough to get an interview with Queen. Though times have changed the draft process, the team got a virtual interview in with Queen ahead of the draft recently.

LSU stud LB Patrick Queen has already had meetings with the #Packers, #Eagles, and #Ravens and he’s scheduled to have a FaceTime meeting with the #Giants in the coming days, per source. — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) April 11, 2020

Queen has been a very productive player during his time in college with 131 tackles, 4 sacks and 1 interception to go with 17.5 tackles for loss. Obviously, the Ravens need to look for help defensively, and Queen is a player who should be in play late in the first round when the Ravens pick.

John Harbaugh Shares Concern About 2020 NFL Draft

The Ravens like the rest of the NFL are preparing for the 2020 NFL Draft which will come with big changes. It will be the first draft not to be personal, but rather, digital and that is something which head coach John Harbaugh is concerned about.

As Harbaugh recently said, the concerns he has for this year’s draft revolve mostly around technology. Will the draft be safe in terms of not having any potentially damaging hacks or leaks? That’s something which the coach admitted to not being sure about at this point in time.

In a piece by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Harbaough’s thoughts are presented, and it’s clear the coach has some reservations about the safety of how the draft will be carried out this year.

He said:

“It’s a big concern,” Harbaugh said during the Ravens’ pre-draft news conference. “Hopefully we’ll be OK. I really wouldn’t want the opposing coaches to have our playbook or our draft meetings. That would be preferable, if we can stay away from that.” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta joked that Harbaugh is being too concerned about cracks in today’s communication technology. “I have more confidence in Zoom than I do in Ozzie [Newsome, executive vice president], John, Steve [Bisciotti, owner] and Dick [Cass, team president], with a copy of our draft board that they just leave in the car on their front seat or something like that,” DeCosta said.”

While some might not be as concerned as Harbaugh, his point is a good one. The league will have to take steps to ensure that their process is secure this year as the draft goes virtual. That will likely be a major focus as the draft shifts into gear.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as DeCosta hints. Baltimore could still use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, another linebacker could be on the docket as well, though that position could get filled in the NFL Draft.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many more dramatic moves after what they have already done, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Continuing to add defensive backs and keep the right players in house could be a huge benefit to the team moving forward that helps them continue to cultivate a championship roster. So far, that’s been the move for the Ravens this offseason.

Perhaps adding a linebacker would help matters as well. That’s likely to be on the menu for the team in the draft when things get going.

It’s possible Queen will be the choice of the team when all is said and done, and if that is the case, this interview could go a long way toward determining that.

