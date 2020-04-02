Seahawks Competing With Multiple Teams for Jadeveon Clowney

As Jadeveon Clowney mulls over offers, the Seahawks continue to be competing with other NFL teams to sign the pass rusher. Jets GM Joe Douglas refused to comment on whether the team was pursuing Clowney, but his answer seemed to indicate the team has an interest in the defensive end.

“We’re going to do our due diligence on everybody that’s out there, especially at the edge-rushing position,” Douglas said, per ESPN. “I’m not going to get into the specifics or the details of the conversations we’ve had.”

Unless the Jets offer Clowney significantly more money than other teams, New York faces an uphill battle to sign the pass rusher. Clowney noted at the end of the 2019 season that he wants to play for a contender. The challenge is Clowney also wants a lucrative contract that he has not found three weeks into free agency.

“I just want to win,” Clowney noted in January, per ESPN. “I’m trying to get to the Super Bowl by any means. That’s what I’m looking for: Who’s going to get me there? I ain’t looking to get on no sorry team for no money. That ain’t going to fly. I ain’t gonna put my body through all of that just to lose no 16 games, go home with my check. I’d hate that, so that ain’t what I’m doing. So if I can’t win no Super Bowl, I ain’t going to no team that can’t win.”

The Jets Are Reportedly Among the Teams That Have Contacted Clowney’s Agent

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reported that the Jets have been in contact with Clowney’s agent, despite Douglas’ reluctance to specifically discuss the pass rusher. The sticking point for the Jets has been Clowney’s health which is complicated by current NFL rules prohibiting in-person visits with teams. Vacchiano noted that the Jets have major financial and medical concerns about Clowney.

Meanwhile, there has been no indication at all that Douglas is willing to spend that kind of money on any one player in free agency. And a team source said that plan — based on being “disciplined financially” and creating “flexibility”, as Douglas said — is unlikely to change. The disinterest is not just about financial concerns, though. Many around the NFL have other concerns about Clowney, specifically the fact that he’s had three knee surgeries in his six-year NFL career.

The Titans Have Publicly Confirmed Their Interest in Clowney

Unlike the Jets, the Titans were willing to go public with their interest in Clowney. Titans GM Jon Robinson noted that the team had been in contact with Clowney’s agent and are trying to “navigate and work through where that one might be,” per TennesseeTitans.com. Robinson admitted that Clowney’s health has been a topic of conversation.

“Just through talking with the agent,” Robinson said, per the Titans website. “As far as actually getting a medical report on the player, you’re not going to have a medical report on the player until he sees your team doctors. But I would say there is nothing more important than the health of the players. Their ability to go out and play for 16 games is important, or at least the games they are healthy enough to play in that they are impactful. That is definitely an important part of the decision when you are looking to sign somebody.”

All this news comes as Clowney’s asking price has gone down, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini. Clowney is no longer seeking north of $20 million annually he was when free agency began. It will be interesting to see if this impacts Clowney’s ability to land a new deal with the Seahawks or another team.

“As we continue to watch the market for Jadeveon Clowney, I am told by several sources the asking price has been moved off that $20mil+ number and it’s closer to $17-18mil. This could spark more interest. Also told Titans and Seahawks are still ‘interested,'” Russini tweeted.