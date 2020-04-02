AFC Contender Confirms Interest in Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney remains the top free agent on the market, but the Seahawks are not the only team trying to sign the pass rusher. After weeks of rumors, the Tennessee Titans confirmed they have been in contact with Clowney during free agency. Titans GM Jon Robinson noted that the team is looking to “navigate and work through where that one might be.”

“…And we have touched based with Clowney’s representation, too, and just trying to see and navigate and work through where that one might be,” Robinson explained, per TennesseeTitans.com.

Robinson’s answer appears purposefully vague, but reading between the lines it seems the Titans have been unwilling to meet Clowney’s asking price. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer called Tennessee a “logical landing spot” given Titans head coach Mike Vrabel worked with Clowney in Houston.

“Clowney’s four years of experience with Vrabel in Houston would make Nashville a logical landing spot,” Breer noted on Twitter.

The Titans Admitted There Has Been Discussion About Clowney’s Health

TennesseeTitans.com’s Jim Wyatt reported that Robinson confirmed that Clowney’s health “has been a topic of conversation.” Clowney battled through a core muscle injury for much of last season and had offseason surgery to repair the issue. While Clowney has maintained he is fully healthy, teams are not permitted to meet with players or have their medical staff examine free agents as the NFL has eliminated these items as part of their response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Just through talking with the agent,” Robinson said, per the Titans website. “As far as actually getting a medical report on the player, you’re not going to have a medical report on the player until he sees your team doctors. But I would say there is nothing more important than the health of the players. Their ability to go out and play for 16 games is important, or at least the games they are healthy enough to play in that they are impactful. That is definitely an important part of the decision when you are looking to sign somebody.”

The Seahawks Signed Benson Mayowa as the Clowney Watch Continues

With the exception of signing Bruce Irvin, the Seahawks have been mostly quiet in free agency as they await Clowney’s decision. It looks like that is changing as the Seahawks signed defensive end Benson Mayowa to a one-year deal. During an interview with KOIN 6, The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell noted that Clowney wants to wait until the NFL travel restrictions are lifted before making a decision.

“In the short term, it’s certainly to the Seahawks benefit,” Bell explained to KOIN 6. “They know him, as you mentioned, better than anybody. They know what his rehab is after that sports hernia surgery in January. But in the longer view, if it looks like Clowney wants to wait until he’s able to travel and the coronavirus pandemic eases. that doesn’t help the Seahawks. The assumption was he would want to sign when he could in the free agency period. Then when he got into the secondary waves he’s like, well wait a minute. I know what the Seahawks are offering.”

Mayowa’s signing will not prohibit the Seahawks from re-signing Clowney, but it does show Seattle may have to move on if a decision is not reached soon. Now we know the Seahawks are not the only team waiting on Clowney.