Seahawks Make Wide Receiver Signing

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back wide receiver David Moore to create even more competition at the position heading into training camp. Moore took to Instagram to announce the news that he is returning to Seattle.

“Blessings will always be there for those who are patient!🙏🏾🙏🏾 Back with my Brothers!😎🤙🏾 Go Hawks!!🗣🗣,” Moore posted along with a photo of him signing his new contract.

Russell Wilson was one of the first people to congratulate Moore on Instagram. Wilson kept is simple by sending Moore several emojis.

“🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥,” Wilson commented on Moore’s post.

Moore finished last season with 17 receptions for 301 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. The receiver took a bit of a step back in production with the emergence of DK Metcalf. Moore had 53 catches for 445 yards and five touchdowns in 2018.

The Seahawks Could Add a Wide Receiver in the NFL Draft

The Seahawks may have re-signed Moore, but don’t be surprised if the team adds another receiver in the upcoming draft. This is one of the deepest receiving groups we have seen and there is the potential for the Seahawks to add a player with WR3 potential as late as the third day.

Our recent seven-round mock draft projects Tee Higgins to go to the Seahawks in round two. It is unclear if the Clemson receiver will fall that far, but it is a sure bet there will be talented receivers still on the board for the Seahawks through the first three rounds.

The Seahawks added Metcalf in the second round of last year’s draft and the receiver became an integral part of Seattle’s offense during his rookie season. Seattle would be wise to take advantage of the available weapons in this draft. Metcalf ended up slipping to the end of the second round, and the Seahawks could make another early move if a talented wideout falls once again.

Seattle Plans to Unleash Metcalf in His 2nd Season

Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer indicated he has major plans for Metcalf in his second season. Wilson had no problem going to Metcalf in critical situations at the end of last season, and the Seahawks want to get more creative in how they utilize the star wideout.

“The No. 1 thing that we know is that we can move him around and do different things with him,” Schottenheimer noted to KJR, via NBC Sports Northwest. “He kind of got stuck at the ‘X’ receiver last year. This year we know we can move him around quite a bit more. There are so many more routes he can run. He’s proven he can get behind people.”

The Seahawks also added former Patriots wideout Phillip Dorsett on a one-year deal this offseason. Dorsett, Moore and potentially a rookie will all be competing to see the field with Metcalf and Tyler Lockett when the 2020 season starts. Dorsett indicated it was a no-brainer to come to catch passes from Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are hoping to utilize his speed in the offense.

“That’s one of the biggest reasons why I decided to come,” Dorsett explained to ESPN 710 Seattle. “I’m watching some of the games from last year and I see Russell dropping dimes and just the off-schedule timing of it, he can extend the play and that gives us a chance to make a move and head downfield and he can get it there. I’m definitely excited and I can’t wait to (play).”