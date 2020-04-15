Seahawks Mock Draft: Clemson WR Highlights 7 Rounds of Predictions

The Seattle Seahawks have an incredible opportunity in the 2020 NFL Draft to improve their roster with four picks in the first three rounds. Seattle has had a busy offseason but still have plenty of areas on the roster that need improvement. Our seven-round mock draft makes predictions for every Seahawks’ pick.

As the Seahawks await Jadeveon Clowney’s decision, fans can expect the team to address the defensive line in the draft with so much attention paid to the offensive line in free agency. Yet, the strength of this draft is on offense, particularly at wide receiver and running back. Don’t be surprised if the Seahawks add even more offensive weapons for Russell Wilson, especially given his strong comments on wanting “superstars” this offseason.

The mock draft does not account for trades, but Seahawks GM John Schneider is likely to be active on all three days of the draft. As usual, we can expect Schneider to seriously consider trading out of the first round which would potentially give the Seahawks three second round picks on Day 2.

Here is our latest Seahawks mock draft courtesy of The Draft Network’s simulator. Be sure to try your own mock draft and post your results on our Seahawks Facebook page.

No. 27 Edge Zack Baun, Wisconsin (1st Round)

BIGGEST Draft RISER 👀 || Wisconsin LB Zack Baun Highlights ᴴᴰ

Zack Baun’s quickness off the edge is evident on tape and the Wisconsin pass rusher ran 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Baun can be used by the Seahawks as a chess piece all over the field with the ability to play both linebacker and defensive end. Baun excelled last season at getting to the quarterback finishing with 12.5 sacks to go with 75 tackles.

It will be worth watching whether Baun slips out of the first round after testing positive for a diluted sample at the NFL Combine. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Baun told teams he drank too much water which caused the suspicious test results.

“Wisconsin’s Zach Baun, the third-rated linebacker on Mel Kiper Jr.’s board, notified all 32 teams that he testified positive for a diluted sample at the combine that he blamed on drinking too much water for weight-related weigh-in purposes, per league sources,” Schefter noted on Twitter.

No. 59 WR Tee Higgins, Clemson (2nd Round)

Tee Higgins || Best WR in Clemson History ᴴᴰ

Tee Higgins was projected by many to be a first round pick, but the wide receiver depth could push the Clemson standout down draft boards. Higgins is not the fastest player in the draft, but the Clemson receiver has some of the best hands of any prospect.

Higgins gives the Seahawks another physical receiver on the outside to pair with D.K. Metcalf allowing Tyler Lockett to work primarily in the slot. Higgins had 59 receptions for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns last season as part of a crowded Clemson wide receiver group.

No. 64 DE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame (2nd Round)

Notre Dame DE Julian Okwara Career Highlights

The Seahawks have a glaring need on the defensive line, but the challenge is this is not a great draft class for edge rushers. Julian Okwara represents good value at this point in the draft. Okwara has the speed needed to get to the quarterback along with versatility on how the Seahawks could use him. Okwara only finished with five sacks in nine games last season but has the first step needed to disrupt opposing offenses.

No. 106 RB Zack Moss, Utah (3rd Round)

Best RB in Utah Football History 💯 || Utah RB Zack Moss Highlights ᴴᴰ

With the Seahawks’ top two runners both coming off season-ending injuries, we can expect Seattle to use a fairly early pick on a running back. Zack Moss fits the mold of the physical back that Pete Carroll prefers.

Moss rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three straight seasons at Utah. He is coming off his best college season with 1,416 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 28 receptions for 388 receiving yards and two scores. It will be interesting to see how quickly the Seahawks snag a running back as D’Andre Swift and Jonathan Taylor could both be tempting options in the first two rounds.

No. 133 Edge Anfernee Jennings, Alabama (4th Round)

Alabama LB Anfernee Jennings Highlights ᴴᴰ

Anfernee Jenning’s quick first step allowed him to notch eight sacks last season. Snagging one of Alabama’s better defenders on Day 3 is not a bad thing. Given how the offseason has gone, we can expect the Seahawks to take several shots on edge rushers in the draft.

No. 144 WR Devin Duvernay, Texas (4th Round)

Texas WR Devin Duvernay Highlight Reel – 2019 Season | Stadium

With the number of picks the Seahawks have next week, it would not be a surprise if they take a couple chances on wide receivers. Devin Duvernay represents a different skill set than most of the receivers in this class.

I had a chance to see Duvernay during Senior Bowl week and he was one of the standout players. Duvernay excels in the slot and ran a blazing 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. The Texas wideout gives Wilson another unique weapon and more speed to exploit opposing defenses. Duvernay had 106 receptions for 1,386 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2019. Be sure to check out my more detailed profile of Duvernay.

No. 214 CB Lamar Jackson, Nebraska (6th Round)

Next LAMAR JACKSON 👀 || Nebraska CB Lamar Jackson Highlights ᴴᴰ

The Seahawks get their own Lamar Jackson, but this one plays cornerback. Both Shaquil Griffin and Quinton Dunbar are on the final year of their deals, and the Seahawks will likely look to add more depth in the secondary at some point in the draft. Jackson has the height (6’2″) and length that Pete Carroll loves in his corners.

